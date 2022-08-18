Treasury Direct: interest rates on fixed-rate public bonds engage 2nd session of increase and reach up to 12.02%

This Thursday’s session (18) is marked by more speeches by Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) leaders, which may balance the moods of financial agents and indicate a clearer trajectory for American interest rates this year.

The day before (17), part of the market read the minutes of the last meeting of the Open Market Committee (FOMC) as more dovish (less inclined to monetary tightening).

The reflections of this reading did not take long to appear: the futures contracts of the Fed Funds showed this morning that there was a 63.5% probability that the monetary authority would raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage point at the September meeting. A week earlier, the chance of an increase at this level was 57.0%, according to the CME Group.

But the assessment that the Fed can slow the pace of interest rate hikes is still not consensual. For that reason, the market awaits more clues in the speeches scheduled for today, along with the presentation of unemployment insurance and used home sales data.

Inflation numbers are also prominent in Europe. The euro zone’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.9% in the 12 months to July – hitting a new all-time high.

On the domestic scene, the market also monitors negotiations between states and the Union regarding losses with collection after ICMS exemption, in addition to the impact that a possible 18% increase in the salary of the Judiciary could generate on public accounts.

In the Treasury Direct, the interest offered by public bonds operate in a mixed way this morning. Fixed rate bonds recorded a slight increase in returns, while inflation-linked bonds showed a decline in rates.

The highest interest rates offered by fixed-rate at 9:20 am were on paper maturing in 2033, at 12.02% per year, which represents a slight advance compared to the 12% per year recorded the day before (17).

Inflation-linked papers show the opposite movement. The biggest drop is registered in the IPCA+ 2035 and 2045 Treasury bonds, which saw real yields drop from 5.81% to 5.77% per year, in today’s first update.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Thursday morning (18):

Commodities and inflation in Europe

Focusing on the next steps by the monetary authorities, investors reflect on CPI data from the euro zone. According to Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, the consumer price index increased 8.9% in the last 12 months and 0.1% in July in the monthly comparison.

Both results were in line with the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal.

Only the bloc’s core CPI – which disregards energy and food prices – had an annual gain of 4% in July, confirming the previous estimate. In comparison with June, the core index fell by 0.2% in the last month.

Also pay attention to commodity prices. Oil futures were trading higher around 9:30 am (Brasilia time). Brent was up 1.37% at $94.99, while WTI was up 1.16% at $89.13.

Judicial adjustment, Aid Brazil and fuel

On the political scene, an 18% readjustment in the remuneration of the Judiciary could generate effects on the order of BRL 1.8 billion in 2023, BRL 5.5 billion in 2024 and BRL 6.3 billion from 2025 onwards for the Union, according to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI) of the Federal Senate.

The proposal by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to readjust the salaries of the judiciary further complicated the preparation of the 2023 Budget project, which needs to be sent to the National Congress in two weeks.

Also in the political field, Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, said that, in order to maintain the extra aid of R$200 next year, “it is enough to approve tax reform one day after the election”.

Still on the continuity of the benefit, Guedes said that one possibility would be to correct the limit for income tax exemption and tax profits and dividends.

The minister also stated, during an event held by TAG Investimentos, that until then the extra expenses, including those related to emergency aid, would be covered by extraordinary income.

With an eye on a new term, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday (17) that he spoke with part of the economic team and guaranteed in the Budget the maintenance of zero federal taxes on gasoline, diesel, alcohol and cooking gas in 2023.

In an event with mayors in Brasília, the reelection candidate said that he is negotiating with the Ministry of Economy the possibility of also zeroing federal taxes on aviation kerosene.

