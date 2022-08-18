TSE decides to disclose details about assets declared by candidates in this year’s elections | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Thursday (18), by majority, that it will disclose details about the assets declared by candidates in this year’s elections.

The TSE had decided this year to suspend the disclosure of part of the information, such as the address of properties, model of vehicles and details about companies registered in the name of the candidates.

Candidates, however, have already referred this detail to the TSE, which will now make information public. There is no deadline for this to happen. The court also ruled that there is no deadline for this information to be taken down.

The plenary judged the adequacy of the disclosure of candidate data to the guidelines for the protection of personal information provided for in the General Data Protection Law (LGPD). The administrative proceeding was opened after an alternate from Guarulhos (SP) councilman requests the withdrawal of information from the platform.

At the beginning of the month, a group of five entities linked to transparency sent a letter to the TSE asking for the resumption of data disclosure.

The analysis of the subject in the court began on August 9 with the vote of Minister Edson Fachin for restricting one of the points considered most sensitive by politicians: the detail of the assets declared to the Electoral Justice.

Fachin voted to disclose the list of assets and the amount declared to the IRS, “dispensing with the inclusion of property addresses, vehicle signs or any other detail”.

Moraes voted for the disclosure

On Thursday, the vote was resumed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who took office on Tuesday as president of the TSE. He had asked for a view, that is, more time to analyze the case.

Moraes diverged from Fachin and defended the transparency of the data for full access to the voter to the assets of the candidates’ assets.

“I understand, in relation to the dissemination of assets of candidates, the need for total publicization,” he said.

In his vote, followed by the other ministers, Moraes said that, for security reasons, only the lot, or apartment number, telephone and personal email of the candidate will be hidden.

“The Federal Constitution expressly enshrined the principle of publicity, transparency as one of the vectors essential to public administration, giving it absolute priority and ensuring full access to information to every company,” said the minister.

According to Moraes, this principle “corresponds to the obligation of the State, of the Superior Electoral Court, to provide the necessary information to society, especially in relation to candidates”.

“It is important that voters can even analyze the evolution of their candidates’ assets, assets, general and objective information”, he argued.

The vote was accompanied by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Mauro Campbell, Benedito Gonçalves, Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach.

“There is interest from the electorate to know the patrimonial situation of candidates as detailed as possible. We are not facing an essential secrecy for the security of the State of society. Therefore, the principle of publicity imposes itself”, said Lewandowski.

Minister Mauro Campbell also highlighted that the objective is to “strengthen the exercise of the principle of transparency and publicity of acts in absolute consonance with the electorate”.