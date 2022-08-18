TSE orders Damares to delete videos that accuse Lula’s government – 08/18/2022 – Poder

Minister Raul Araújo, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), ordered the removal of four videos in which former minister Damares Alves (Republicans-DF) propagated that the governments of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) had created a booklet to encourage young people to use crack.

The magistrate gave 24 hours for platforms to remove the content, for “negative early electoral propaganda”.

Damares published videos on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram on August 2 with the caption “Lula’s government booklet taught young people to use crack”, in reference to a document released during one of PT’s administrations on harm reduction measures to those who wanted to quit using drugs.

The former minister returned to the topic on August 9 and 12. In one of the videos, she claimed that the booklet “taught young people to use crack”. Lula’s defense then went to court to ask for the content to be removed, alleging that it was a disinformation strategy, which was accepted by the minister of the electoral court.

In the decision, Araújo states that the TSE rule “seeks to avoid the proliferation of false news or misinformation that, in some way, may affect the health of [saúde] of the electoral process”.

“Thus, the thesis that the edited video discloses a known untrue fact in which the content of the publication ends up generating disinformation is plausible. Therefore, the requirements for granting urgent guardianship are fulfilled”, said the minister.

According to members of the PT campaign, fact-checking agencies even proved that it was fake news, which made it difficult for the court to decide otherwise.

“This decision by the TSE reinforces the importance of combating disinformation and fake news that are once again present during the electoral process”, said the lawyers of Lula’s coalition, Cristiano Zanin Martins and Eugênio Aragão, in a note.

The legal advice of Republicanos, the party to which Damares is affiliated, informs that it will manifest itself in the case file and that “it will prove the veracity of the content questioned in the Electoral Court”.