Ukraine’s strategy to create chaos among the Russian army

Mykhailo Podolyak, one of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top advisers, said on Wednesday that Ukraine’s counteroffensive is aimed at creating “chaos within Russian forces”. One of the main methods is to attack the invaders’ supply lines in occupied territories, Podolyak said in an interview with the British newspaper. The Guardian.

The Ukrainian president’s adviser also said that there could be more attacks in the “next two or three months” similar to what happened at an air base in Crimea, as well as the explosion of Russian warplanes at Saky airfield last week, also in Ukraine. Crimea.

Podolyak stated that “Russian-occupied Crimea is about warehouse explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves.”

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks. The presidential adviser suggested that the airfield explosion could have been the work of guerrillas, but ruled out the possibility that it was an accident, as had been suggested by Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said it was dealing with cases of sabotage and taking “necessary measures” to prevent further episodes.

“Our strategy is to destroy logistics, supply lines and ammunition depots and other military infrastructure objects. This creates chaos within the Russian forces themselves,” Podolyak told The Guardian. He added that Kiev’s strategy goes against the use of massive artillery power, as Moscow does to seize territories.

“Russia has taught that a counter-offensive requires huge amounts of manpower, like a giant fist, and it only goes in one direction,” he said, but “a Ukrainian counter-offensive is very different. We do not use the tactics of the last century.”

His speech also denounces, however, that Ukraine is struggling to get enough soldiers and weapons to sustain a full counteroffensive in the south of the country. Instead, Kiev tried to isolate the city of Kherson, damaging road and rail bridges with long-range rocket systems (from the United States), causing Russia to be unable to effectively supply its army.

According to Zelensky’s adviser, Ukraine hopes to weaken the invaders through “a lack of supplies and a lack of ammunition”, which “will make the Russians fight as they did in the first months of the war”. At the beginning of the conflict, the Russian army failed to capture the Ukrainian capital, because they were trapped in a series of traffic jams on the roads leading to the city and vulnerable to attacks by the Ukrainians.

Another target for the Ukrainian army is the Crimea Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland. Podolyak said it was a legitimate military target because “it is an illegal construction and the main gateway to supply the Russian army in Crimea”.

