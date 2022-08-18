Ukrainian resistance wants to show “the occupants that they cannot sleep peacefully” | War in Ukraine

Training began long ago, even before the February 24 invasion, when the move of Russian troops close to the Ukrainian border suggested an invasion, although many did not take the threat seriously.

The idea was that these people would learn techniques to later be able to enter and leave Russian-controlled places, to carry out sabotage actions there, gathering information, planning and executing attacks by, for example, placing explosives on various targets.

the american diary The New York Times interviewed an element of one of these resistance cells, noting that the interview was arranged at a time when the Ukrainian authorities seem to recognize more the activity of these units – it is suspected, although it is not yet known, that sabotage of these may have been the cause of an explosion in Crimea last week that destroyed at least eight Russian fighter jets, in a blow not only to material but also to Russia’s self-confidence, notes Lawrence Freedman, professor of War Studies at King’s College London.







In an article written even before the second attack to hit Crimea, this Tuesday, Freedman already said that resistance activity inside the occupied territories was increasing and contributing “so that the Russian military cannot move” from the occupied areas. that they occupy to attack further, and still increases “their anxiety”.

One of the elements of these resistance cells told the teams that “the objective is to show the occupants that they are not at home, that they must not settle down, that they must not sleep peacefully”.

Words that seemed to echo those of Mykhailo Podolyak, one of the top advisers to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stated that Kiev’s strategy “is to destroy logistics, supply lines and ammunition depots and other military infrastructure. It’s creating chaos within their forces.”







On Tuesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned those living in occupied areas to stay away from Russian military installations, suggesting there will be more attacks.

In this week’s explosion, which hit an ammunition depot, mention was made of the possibility that it was the action of an elite unit. In any case, it marks a turning point in the conflict when it hits Crimea – Putin’s “crown jewel”, whose annexation in 2014 is one of the highlights of his presidency.

Last week, images were released of traffic queues of people trying to leave Crimea, including on the Kerch bridge, which connects the peninsula to the Russian territory of Krasnodar. Zelensky’s adviser said the bridge “is a legitimate military target” and “must be destroyed”.

Russia had last month portrayed any attempt by Ukraine to regain control of Crimea as deserving of a “Doomsday” retaliation. So far, Russia’s most visible reaction has been to replace the commander of the Black Sea fleet based in Crimea, according to Russian news agency RIA.

Meanwhile, there was also an explosion in the Kherson area that left 12 Russian soldiers dead, Ukrainian sources said on Wednesday.







The targets of the resistance cells (which have little contact with each other so as not to increase the risk of information disclosure if they are caught by the Russians) are not only Russians but also Ukrainian collaborationists.

The resistance member interviewed by the teams is in Zaporijjia, 65 km from Melitopol, the Russian-controlled city where it operates, says that one of the actions of a team – in which it did not participate – was to place explosives under the car of a Ukrainian who joined the United Russia party in Melitopol . The Ukrainian was injured. But the most important thing is not whether the attacker lives or dies, said the resister, but rather leaving a message: “You will never be safe.”

As the academic year approaches, teachers who teach Russian-style classes in occupied areas will also be in the sights of these forces. The combatant guaranteed that there will be no physical attacks, only “psychological guerrilla attacks”, with “public humiliation”, putting the names and photos of those who teach on threatening lampposts.