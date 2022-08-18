understand how the quotation is made and 6 more answers about the Argentine parallel dollar

Argentina has been gaining the news, on the one hand, due to the serious economic crisis it faces and causing its currency to melt and, on the other hand, due to the growing number of foreigners, who surf the crisis to live a few “rich days” in the country.

According to the newspaper Clarín, foreigners have injected US$1.4 billion into the country this year, a figure that demonstrates how the country has been attracting tourists despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

When entering Argentina, tourists need to be careful with exchange operations, because of fraud related to peso notes, which can arrive in the pocket forged.

These occurrences are more frequent in parallel exchange operations, known as blue dollar [dólar azul]. Without supervision, these exchange offices are operated by money changers and money changers on the streets of the country.

The gimmick is in the exchange rate. In mid-July, 1 dollar on the parallel market was worth up to 300 pesos. This past Tuesday (16), 1 dollar was equivalent to 135.38 pesos in the regulated and official quotation. already each blue dollarin the parallel market, was responsible for yielding 286 pesos, according to a survey carried out by the report of InfoMoney.

“The blue dollar is a price index that trades a parallel dollar. It is a currency not supervised by the local Central Bank. In other words, it is illegal”, explains João Victor Patrocinio, an international specialist at the investment firm Blue3. “It is a quotation created to make money from illicit transactions circulate in the economy”, completes the expert.

In order not to fall into snares, the InfoMoney searched for 7 expert answers about the blue dollar in Argentina, based on information provided by João Victor Patrocinio, an investment specialist at Blue3; Mariano Carricat, Argentinean lawyer specializing in Capital Markets and partner at BCCB Advogados; and Caio de Souza, founding partner of Elev Investimentos. Check out:

1. What is the blue dollar?

O blue dollar is a dollar quote on the parallel market in Argentina. The negotiation takes place in an unofficial way, without supervision and authorization from the Central Bank of the country.

The dollar has official quotations such as the commercial dollar, used in commercial transactions, and the tourism dollar, used in travel or in the purchase of imported products, for example. O blue dollar it is also a quotation, but from the parallel market.

It is a way of exchanging the peso and the dollar, or peso and real. At this moment, with the devalued peso, those who have dollars or reais in hand have more purchasing power and can exchange for more pesos.

The name blue dollar that’s what the parallel dollar market is called in Argentina. This secondary and unofficial market also exists in other economies.

2. How is the quotation done?

Since there is no supervision, the blue dollar it’s super volatile. The quotation varies according to what is negotiated between money changers, money changers and non-legal exchange offices. In practice, this means that there are no rules on the quotation, which makes standardization difficult.

Therefore, the quotation changes every day.

“The difference between the types of quotes is that the parallel dollar rate has a lower exchange rate spread than the official dollar rate. Therefore, the consumer can see an advantage in making the exchange with the blue dollar. And it varies according to demand, which is now high. So, even if the exchanger’s profit is lower, he gains in volume”, explains Patrocinio.

3. Is the blue dollar illegal?

Yup. The blue dollar is illegal because it is not regulated or supervised by the local government or Central Bank.

In an attempt to reduce this commercialization of the parallel market, the Argentine government announced an unusual measure: tourists will be able to exchange dollars for an exchange rate closer to that found in the parallel market at authorized exchange houses and banks, according to an article in the Argentine newspaper Clarín. The maximum exchange rate will be US$ 5,000.

The National Institute for Tourism Promotion, an Argentine government agency, shows that more than 300,000 Brazilians visited the neighboring country in the first half of 2022, a 41% recovery from the pre-pandemic period. It is estimated that the country will recover 50% of Brazilian tourists by December this year.

4. Is the money traded via blue dollar fake?

It may happen that the money in this operation is fake, and the tourist finds it difficult to use it. That’s the main risk.

5. Where does blue dollar money come from?

It is difficult to trace the origin of money traded via blue dollarbut experts explain that it is usually related to some kind of crime.

“It is money from something illicit, such as money laundering, tax evasion, drug and weapons trade. The person who buys it does not know the origin. It is an unofficial parallel market”, adds Souza, from Elev Investimentos.

Notes often enter circulation, and the government itself cannot distinguish the origin of the money. “It is the dollar that enters the economy without leaving a trace”, completes Souza.

6. Why do people buy?

Faced with the economic crisis in Argentina, many people buy dollars to protect their assets, as the peso is in free fall.

“People buy dollars because it’s a refuge, a way to preserve their wealth at a time of high inflation. As the government imposes limits on the purchase of dollars at the official exchange rate, this parallel market gains strength”, says Carricat.

In Argentina, citizens can buy up to US$200 a month in cash. If they need a larger amount, they should seek credit. The measure, implemented in 2019, aims to stop the flight of dollars and stop the loss in the country’s reserves.

At the end of June this year, the measure was temporarily extended to large companies until September. From a government determination, the purchase of dollars by companies is limited to the volume of foreign currency equivalent to that imported in 2021 plus 5%. This money is used to finance imports. The government’s objective is to ensure a sufficient volume of currency to purchase gas abroad. With the War in Ukraine, gas had its price soared.

Another rule obliges exporters to convert US dollars into Argentine pesos within five days of the transaction. Faced with the restrictions and complicated situation in the Argentine economy, some companies are trying to circumvent the local Central Bank using even cryptocurrencies.

This is the case of the Argentine club Banfield, which, in order to receive the sale value of its athlete Giuliano Galoppo, current São Paulo player, tried to circumvent the government, using the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin to escape this conversion.

Tourists, on the other hand, have taken advantage of the cheaper exchange rate to increase their purchasing power, like Brazilians who are experiencing ‘rich days’ in Argentine destinations.

7. What are the risks of buying the blue dollar?

The tourist who makes the exchange, via blue dollaryou run the risk of dealing with counterfeit bills and having problems when using the money for purchases and payment for services.

It also runs the risk of being indirectly involved in the crime of money laundering, tax evasion and other illegalities, considering that it is an illegal operation. Anyone caught in this situation can suffer the sanctions provided for by law and even be arrested, according to Souza.

“Banks have their serial numbers, but ordinary people and small establishments do not know how to differentiate notes not registered by the Central Bank”, warns the Elev partner.

