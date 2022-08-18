Update 8/16 – Tuscan is added to the game; CS:GO’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations Include New Capsule | DRAFT5

Valve introduced to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on Tuesday night (16) an update in allusion to the ten year anniversary of the most popular FPS on the planet, which brought with it new maps for the most diverse modes and commemorative items.
In addition to the map remake Tuscanintroduced to competitive matchmaking, anubis and Breach officially return to the game. Already Prime – map that promises to lead to Source to the limit – and Blagai are the news in mode Right arm.
Also noteworthy is the sticker capsule that celebrates a decade of CS:GO launch, which features more than 60 stickers created by the community. These, in turn, have a new animated quality: the “lenticular”.
Until next Monday (22), by the way, players will be able to receive a commemorative medal when they earn XP on official servers. In the same publication that celebrates the anniversary of CS:GO, the developer still shares some notable data from the title.
Over the last twelve months, the game has registered more than 20 million unique players monthly, in addition to the record for simultaneous viewers – this achieved during the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 -, of 2.7 million.
In addition, Valve revealed that more than $70 million was raised in favor of clubs, teams and players, an amount that corresponds to 50% of the amount invoiced with cosmetic items that celebrated the Stockholm and Antwerp Majors.
See the update notes below:
(10 Year Anniversary)
CS:GO is celebrating its 10th anniversary with:
– 10-year adhesive capsule;
– Maps (see below);
– The 10th Anniversary Medal;
– Collect it by earning enough XP in the first game of the week.
(MISC)
– Added the option to inspect items while searching containers.
(MAPS)
– Anubis, Breach and Tuscan have been added to official matchmaking in Competitive, Casual and Deathmatch modes.
– Primetime and Blagai have been added to official matchmaking in Right Arm mode.
– Climb, Crete, Hive and Iris have been removed from official matchmaking.