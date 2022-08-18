Urgent! Mandatory use of masks on flights and airports in Brazil drops

THE anvisa 456/2020, revoking the mandatory use of masks at airports and aircraft in Brazil due to the closure of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN). The measure will come into effect from the publication in the Official Gazette, which should happen soon.

The new rule was only possible thanks to the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and the advancement of vaccination of the Brazilian population. As a result, there was a significant reduction in the number of cases and deaths in Brazil, even with the emergence and advancement of new variants.

Therefore, considering the current epidemiological scenario, the end of the mandatory use of masks on flights and airports was authorized by the agency. However, the following measures will continue to apply:

Availability of alcohol gel at airports and aircraft by airlines;

Aircraft must undergo a cleaning and disinfection procedure before passengers embark;

Aircraft air conditioning systems must be in satisfactory sanitary conditions and their maintenance and filter replacement carried out when necessary;

Unloading should continue to be carried out in rows, in order to avoid agglomeration; and

Airport and aircraft warnings should continue to recommend the use of masks.

With the new decision, the use of masks on flights and airports in the country is only recommended, that is, it will be up to the passenger or crew to decide whether to use protection. Anvisa recommends that vulnerable passengers or passengers with flu symptoms continue to wear a face mask regardless of the rules.