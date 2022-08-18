Ursula dies at the end of ‘Beyond Illusion’? Know the villain’s outcome

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

The six o’clock soap opera, “Além da Illusion” will end on Friday (18) and will finally show the end that took the villain Ursula (Bárbara Paz) after all the evil done in the plot.

The viper will be unmasked by Matias (Antonio Calloni) after stealing the newborn from Heloísa (Paloma Duarte), who will be desperate with the baby’s disappearance.

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will be shocked to discover that he is not Úrsula’s biological son, but was also stolen from his real mother while he was a baby in “Além da Illusion”.

After that, she will finally be arrested after being handed over to the police by Eugênio (Marcello Novaes), but anyone who thinks she will spend the rest of her days in prison is wrong, after all, she will respond to the process in freedom for being a primary defendant.

Unscrupulous, the bitch will decide to leave the city, but first she will try to kill Davi (Rafael Vitti) during a magic trick by the good guy, which will not work.

After the attempt, she will change her name and live undercover until she steals a bag of popcorn from a child and dies of choking on her food in the last chapter of “Beyond Illusion”.

