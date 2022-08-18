Vibra Energia breaks records after being sold by Petrobras

Vibra Energia (VBBR3), former BR Distribuidora, presented its figures for the second quarter of this year on Monday night (15). Navigating a period of high volatility and uncertainties, the company managed to present an excellent result, with records in some of the main lines.

Check below the comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject.

Sales volume increased 4% against the same period in 2021, driven by the recovery in sales of aviation fuel (68.1%), diesel (5.4%) and Otto cycle (3.3%), reflecting the recovery post-covid. These increases were partially offset by the 44.8% decline in coke and 31.9% drop in fuel oil volumes, due to lower demand for thermoelectric plants.

The company’s net revenue ended the quarter at R$ 47.2 billion, an increase of 62.5% in the annual comparison and 22.9% in the quarterly comparison. This result is mainly due to higher fuel prices in the period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was R$ 1.6 billion, which corresponds to an increase of 58.3% in the annual comparison and 45.6% in the quarterly comparison, with a margin of 3.4%.

Regarding indebtedness, there was an increase of 30.2% in the quarterly comparison, explained by the payment for the acquisition of trade and the greater working capital needs, due to the increase in the costs of molecules and the strategy of maintaining a higher inventory, aiming to guarantee the supply of its products. Still, leverage Follow at a healthy level of 2.4 times.

Finally, the company’s net income totaled R$ 707 million.

In this context, Vibra Energia delivers a solid result that exceeds expectations, demonstrating the company’s incredible ability to adapt and execute, with EBITDA and record margin. The strategy adopted by the company, which consists of importing fuel at prices higher than those charged on the domestic market by Petrobras, in order to guarantee the supply of its customers, could bear fruit in the medium term.

Since leaving Petrobras, Vibra has managed to considerably improve its operational efficiency, reducing the distance that existed between the company and its private competitors, in addition to improving margins and its debt structure. BR Distribuidora’s time seems very far from the current one, and Vibra should continue to present robust results in the coming quarters.

Vibra shares closed down 2.09% on Tuesday (16), quoted at R$ 18.74.