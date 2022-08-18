Videos show confusion, fights and running around in the area of ​​João Gomes’ concert in Recife; public says they heard gunshots | Pernambuco

Confusion, fights, a lot of running and even the noise of shots that could be gunshots. Videos sent to WhatsApp from TV Globo , on the night of this Wednesday (17), show scenes of riots recorded in the area where the show of Pernambuco singer João Gomes took place, in downtown Recife. The Marco Zero region of Recife was taken over by a crowd for the singer’s presentation ( see video above).

The singer’s fans were excited and thrilled by what they saw. However, in some areas thefts, trawling and even shooting were reported. During the show, the information also circulated that a drone used to record images would have been taken after falling. the team of TV Globo reported that it was requested to return the equipment “behind the stage”.

The images of the confusion in the area where the performance of the Pernambuco singer took place quickly went viral on social networks. In the shared videos, it is possible to follow a great confusion, with the opening of a circle in the middle of the public.

In images taken from above, a man in a black shirt appears running through the crowd. He nearly knocks over an easel that was part of the performance area’s isolation scheme.

In another image, you can hear two shots that could be gunshots. The video shows a child near a tree. People shout “calm down” and “it’s a bullet”. It is also possible to accompany people on the marquees of buildings.

A woman recorded another video when she was on a bus, passing in an area near Ground Zero. It shows the moment when a run begins in the street and police firing shots that appear to be non-lethal weapons.

In the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in the central area of ​​the city, the moment when young people ran in the middle of the street was recorded. People said it was a “trawler”.

In a live interview on NE2, a young woman who came from Olinda, in Greater Recife, said she had her cell phone taken. Another person reported, also in an interview with the NE2having witnessed a trawler.

João Gomes’ concert at Marco Zero was performed for the recording of the DVD “Acredite”. Since the dawn of this Wednesday, a traffic scheme began, with the closing of streets, avenues and bridges.

There was also an announcement of reinforcement of the police, with more than 300 PMs, in addition to men hired by the production team.

O g1 asked the Military Police if there were trawlers, people arrested or injured during the riots, but did not get a response until the last update of this report.

João Gomes’ show started a little before 6 pm, with images of the singer’s life trajectory, who was born and raised in the Sertão de Pernambuco.

The song “Eu Tem a Senha”, which is part of the soundtrack of the soap opera Pantanal, was chosen to start the recording of the DVD “Acredite”, first in the career of the phenomenon of forró de vaquejada.

Fireworks were launched when the singer from Pernambuco took the stage, wearing a cowboy leather hat. On stage, other elements of Pernambuco’s culture showed how strong and important the roots of the people from Pernambuco who won Brazil are.

João Gomes, 20, was born Serrita, in Sertão, and was raised in Petrolina, in the same region. Currently, he has more than 13 million followers on Instagram alone, he has conquered the public throughout Brazil.

With one year of career, he landed the song “Eu Tem a Senha” in the soap opera of TV Globo. The song is the theme of Zé Leôncio, a character played by Renato Goes, also from Pernambuco, in the first phase of the telenovela, and by Marcos Palmeira, in the second.

The singer decided to return to his home state to record the first DVD of his career. The name, “Believe”, is a reference to the artist’s dreams come true.

He started singing in the corridors of the Federal Institute of the Rural Area of ​​Petrolina, where he was taking a technical course in agriculture. Gradually, what was a joke between colleagues grew and the singer became a national phenomenon.