VIIA3 and AMER3 melt 6%; CMIG4 rises 5.6% and leads highs – Money Times

O Ibovespa (IBOV) followed a positive trajectory this Wednesday (17). The index closed up slightly 0.17% at 113,707.76 points, marking its fourth session in a row of gains.

The actions of Cemig (CMIG4) were the highlight of the session. The shares ended the day up 5.67%, after the electricity director of finance, Leonardo Magalhães, stated that the company is confident that it will be able to disclose new divestments, which tend to be more “complex”, in the medium term.

THE Copel (CPLE6) rose 4.48%, while the CSN Mining (CMIN3) advanced 4.42%. It is worth remembering that the mining company reported results affected by the drop in iron ore prices, with adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 907 million, down 82% year-on-year and 62% on a year-on-year basis. quarterly.

Fall highlights, the Via (VIIA3) and the American (AMER3) dropped 6.08% and 6.13%, respectively, due to pressure from the yield curve.

THE yduqs (YDUQ3) fell 5.56%, extending the losses from the previous close. The education company’s shares tumbled more than 11% after showing a reversal of profit, ending the last three months ended in June with a net loss of R$ 63.3 million.

