VIIA3 and AMER3 melt 6%; CMIG4 rises 5.6% and leads highs – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on VIIA3 and AMER3 melt 6%; CMIG4 rises 5.6% and leads highs – Money Times 2 Views

Cemig
Cemig shares were a positive highlight of the Ibovespa this Wednesday (17) (Image: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli)

O Ibovespa (IBOV) followed a positive trajectory this Wednesday (17). The index closed up slightly 0.17% at 113,707.76 points, marking its fourth session in a row of gains.

The actions of Cemig (CMIG4) were the highlight of the session. The shares ended the day up 5.67%, after the electricity director of finance, Leonardo Magalhães, stated that the company is confident that it will be able to disclose new divestments, which tend to be more “complex”, in the medium term.

THE Copel (CPLE6) rose 4.48%, while the CSN Mining (CMIN3) advanced 4.42%. It is worth remembering that the mining company reported results affected by the drop in iron ore prices, with adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of R$ 907 million, down 82% year-on-year and 62% on a year-on-year basis. quarterly.

Fall highlights, the Via (VIIA3) and the American (AMER3) dropped 6.08% and 6.13%, respectively, due to pressure from the yield curve.

THE yduqs (YDUQ3) fell 5.56%, extending the losses from the previous close. The education company’s shares tumbled more than 11% after showing a reversal of profit, ending the last three months ended in June with a net loss of R$ 63.3 million.

Receive Money Times newsletters!

Sign up for our newsletters and be always well informed with news that enrich your day! Money Times brings 8 curators covering the main themes of the market. Register now and receive the information directly in your email. It’s free!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What is Pix’s impact on big banks? – Money Times

Pix is ​​a tool launched by the Central Bank that led more Brazilians to open …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved