Viih Tube and Eliezer came out of monogamy? understand busted

A “spot” of Viih Tube and Eliezer in a romance mood with another man went viral on social media last night. In the gossip pages, netizens questioned whether the couple had left monogamy or formed a “trisal”.

In fact, the photos are part of an advertising campaign with Heinz. The former BBBs are part of the new “Maiogamia” campaign and were invited to “come out of the same and open up to try the unmistakable Heinz mayonnaise”, according to the brand.

In the clicks, made from a distance, it is possible to see a tube of mayonnaise on the table where the trio is sitting.

“All this controversy is just because I opened my relationship to the delicious Heinz mayonnaise. I’ve always been on autopilot a lot and consumed the same mayonnaise at all times, but I realized that life is too short to be stuck with just one. So, I got out of ‘mayogamy’, and with the Heinz mayonnaise it was really worth it”, said Viih Tube.

Eliezer also approved of the campaign: “Actually, we’ve come out of ‘mayogamy’ and we want to encourage the public to do the same,” he said.

Eli was recently bothered by the comment of a follower who asked “why does Viih Tube support” the ex-brother of “BBB 22” (TV Globo): “I’m 32 years old. People thought I was hungry before from Big Brother. I have a life before reality. I have a company, family, job, etc. I have everything”, he countered.