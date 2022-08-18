Viih Tube is asked in a relationship by Eliezer: ‘The warrior was shot down’ | TV & Famous

HIV Tube is off track and the person responsible for it is Eliezer, who asked the influencer in dating! And guess what? She say yes! On a post very romantic shared on social media, she revealed the news.
“I’m dating! The warrior was shot down!”, Viih said.
To Gshow, Eliezer told how he outlined the request and confessed that he had been planning everything for more than a month!
“That was supposed to be how she got back from the Maldives. It was just hard to get away from her because of her schedule. I’ve been trying for 20 days.”
The dating request took place a day before the influencer’s birthday, who turns 22 this Thursday, 8/18. What a nice gift she got, huh?
Viih Tube and Eliezer assume dating — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
“When I went to see you, I was already in love with you! For waking up and having you by my side hugging me with a spoon, for every laugh you make me give, for every perrengue on every trip and your funny way of solving everything, every me I love you, every crazy phase we live in these months! With us everything is very intense, and I love that about us, because that’s life, it’s emotion and every day you make me madder for you!”, she added. .
Several friends of the couple celebrated the news, including Rodrigo Mussi and Gabi Martins!
The official dating request just happened, but Viih and Eliezer have been living a romance for a few months! The two were already “premium hookups” since May, when they kissed for the first time at a party in São Paulo. Since then, they have appeared several times together.
The dating request came just now, but it also came with everything! It took place in a bubble hut in Araçoiaba, in the interior of São Paulo, where the two spent the date.
The daily rate of the place can cost from R$ 1,600 to R$ 1,800 per night. And they aren’t the first celebrities to stop by: Luan Santana has already used the hut as a backdrop for a clip! And the fighter Minotauro has also enjoyed a vacation there.
