Vojvoda disagrees with VAR in Fluminense x Fortaleza and ironizes: “Tomorrow they will have another explanation”

In addition to the president of the club and Lucas Crispim, the coach of Fortaleza, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, also questioned the refereeing of the return game against Fluminense, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, which ended in a 2-2 draw and caused the elimination of the Lion in the tournament.

In the press conference given after the game, the Argentine coach said that he reviewed the goals suffered by the Ceará tricolor in the match and does not understand why they were validated. “I do not understand. I speak very little about refereeing decisions, but I have reviewed it well and I do not agree with the VAR decisions. The penalty, first, the referee is one meter (from the throw). And the VAR has all the technology to stay calm, look and make mistakes. Then, in the second goal, the line drawn, if that’s what I saw, the attacker’s head is further ahead than our last defender, who was Titi. But tomorrow they will have another explanation, as always,” Vojvoda said.

The Leão commander also recalled the disallowed goal of Silvio Romero in the first leg against Flu, at Castelão, which was also quite adjusted, but VAR canceled it. If that goal had been validated, with the tie at Maracanã the decision would have gone to penalties.

Refereeing decisions aside, Vojvoda praised the performance of Fortaleza players, said that the plan made for the game was well executed, especially in the first half, when the team built the score 2-0 and knew how to sustain, but conceded two goals in the second stage, which he contests.

“I’m proud of my players, they played a good game on a difficult field, with an opponent we knew would propose a game of possession. We continue with game planning, we got two goals and the goals that the opponent managed, I don’t think they were legal, but then the referee and VAR will explain this situation well”, he joked, at the end.

