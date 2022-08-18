Voltz increases prices for its electric motorcycles by up to R$3,800; see list of values

THE Voltz Motorsa Brazilian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, announced this Wednesday, August 17, the price increase for your products. From August 21st, a new table of values ​​for EVS, EVS Work, EV1 Sport and the Miles tricycle. The model that experienced the greatest increase was the EVS Work with two batteries, which went from R$20,990 to R$24,790, increase of BRL 3.8 thousand.

According to the company, the change occurs due to the general increase in the cost of production materials. “Currently, the world industry faces many challenges, especially companies that import material from China. The cost of production and the cost of material increased significantly in the country, which resulted in an increase in the cost of our final product”, comments Manoel Fonseca, partner at Voltz.

SEE TOO:

volts EVS Image: Disclosure

Absolute leader in the electric motorcycle segment in Brazil, Voltz had almost 3 thousand units licensed in 2022 until July in a record year for the company. In June and July, however, there was a performance of registrations below the other monthsshortly after the manufacturer opened its factory in Manaus.

FOLLOW MOTOO ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Voltz EV1 2022 Image: Voltz

Voltz Motors Price List (as of August 21)

previous price Current price Difference EV1 Sport 1 battery BRL 14,990 BRL 15,990 + BRL 1,000 EV1 Sport 2 batteries BRL 18,790 BRL 19,990 + BRL 1,200 EVS Work 1 battery BRL 16,490 BRL 19,290 + BRL 2,800 EVS Work 2 batteries BRL 20,990 BRL 24,790 + BRL 3,800 EVS 1 battery BRL 19,990 BRL 21,490 + BRL 1,500 EVS 2 batteries BRL 24,490 BRL 26,990 + BRL 2,500 Miles Tricycle 1 battery* – BRL 27,290 – Miles Tricycle 2 batteries* BRL 32,000 BRL 32,790 + BRL 790

*B2B sales only (direct sales to companies)

The first Voltz EVS produced in Manaus Image: Voltz

MORE FROM THE MOTORCYCLE WORLD