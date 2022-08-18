Voltz increases prices for its electric motorcycles by up to R$3,800; see list of values

THE Voltz Motorsa Brazilian manufacturer of electric motorcycles, announced this Wednesday, August 17, the price increase for your products. From August 21st, a new table of values ​​for EVS, EVS Work, EV1 Sport and the Miles tricycle. The model that experienced the greatest increase was the EVS Work with two batteries, which went from R$20,990 to R$24,790, increase of BRL 3.8 thousand.

According to the company, the change occurs due to the general increase in the cost of production materials. “Currently, the world industry faces many challenges, especially companies that import material from China. The cost of production and the cost of material increased significantly in the country, which resulted in an increase in the cost of our final product”, comments Manoel Fonseca, partner at Voltz.

volts EVS
volts EVS
Image: Disclosure

Absolute leader in the electric motorcycle segment in Brazil, Voltz had almost 3 thousand units licensed in 2022 until July in a record year for the company. In June and July, however, there was a performance of registrations below the other monthsshortly after the manufacturer opened its factory in Manaus.

Voltz EV1 2022
Voltz EV1 2022
Image: Voltz

Voltz Motors Price List (as of August 21)

previous priceCurrent priceDifference
EV1 Sport 1 batteryBRL 14,990BRL 15,990+ BRL 1,000
EV1 Sport 2 batteriesBRL 18,790BRL 19,990+ BRL 1,200
EVS Work 1 batteryBRL 16,490BRL 19,290+ BRL 2,800
EVS Work 2 batteriesBRL 20,990BRL 24,790+ BRL 3,800
EVS 1 batteryBRL 19,990BRL 21,490+ BRL 1,500
EVS 2 batteries BRL 24,490BRL 26,990+ BRL 2,500
Miles Tricycle 1 battery*BRL 27,290
Miles Tricycle 2 batteries*BRL 32,000BRL 32,790+ BRL 790

*B2B sales only (direct sales to companies)

The first Voltz EVS produced in Manaus
The first Voltz EVS produced in Manaus
Image: Voltz

