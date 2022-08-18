volum? Juju Salimeni wears a white blouse that is too see-through in an essay: “Only behind the scenes”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/hZPmbY19kE8/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/hZPmbY19kE8″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She knows how to be bold! Juju Salimeni broke the internet this Wednesday (17) by publishing a video showing the backstage of her latest photo shoot, which garnered many praise and comments from fans. The muse emerged rocking the productions and took fans by surprise with the content.

On the occasion, the former panicat showed her best side as a model and did not disappoint with her best productions, always crafted in daring and cut-out pieces to further highlight her sculptural body that always shocks the crowd on social media. “Behind the scenes of today’s photoshoot for @revistaportfolio,” celebrated Juju in the caption.

“She does her look with the boy’s clothes. Killed it”, noted a fan in the comments of the publication. “This woman is a mockery of so beautiful”, shot another internet user with passionate emojis. “This shape inspires me to go training every day”, joked another follower. Check out the video:

New mom? Juju Salimeni gets excited in baby goods store

Come baby there? Recently, Juju Salimeni left fans anxious with the news of her pregnancy, which the muse has already revealed to be a desire that came about after she started dating bodybuilder Diogo Basaglia. The presenter showed her visit to a baby goods store and caught the attention of her followers on Instagram.

“I got excited and brought him in to get excited. We came to get a gift for his little sister who is about to be born. There will be a new baby in the family. We are already looking at things here and thinking about ours. Who knows, next year”, said the muse through Stories.

Previously, in an interview with the podcast “Famacast”, Juju revealed that she could not get pregnant because of the use of hormones. “I think about next year, about trying to get pregnant after Carnival. I have to do a job of changing some things in my body. I can’t get pregnant right now because of the hormones. When I really decide, I need to do this alignment with the doctor”, said the muse.

