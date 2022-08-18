VSLH11 joins TORD11 and XPRP11 among the cheapest FIIs, survey says; ifix rises

The real estate fund Versailles Recebíveis Imobiliários (VSLH11) has joined XP Properties (XPPR11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) in the list of the cheapest FIIs, according to the August edition of Órama Investimentos’ “Quem Tá Cheap” report.

According to the broker, the survey aims to help investors better select real estate funds among the large number of portfolios available on the market. There are currently over 430 FIIs listed on B3.

The study reminds, however, that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

Tordesilhas EI, for example, which appears as a cheap FII, recently revealed cashier problems and the cancellation of the dividend distribution in August.

The scores in the “Quem Tá Cheap” ranking take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the cases of Versalhes Receivíveis Imobiliários, XP Properties and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were close to or above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
XP PROPERTIESXPPR1112.67%0.622.06
BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUNDBRCR119.81%0.611.6
REC INCOME REAL ESTATERECT1110.16%0.651.56
AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGSAIEC1111.36%0.771.47
GREEN TOWERSGTWR1111.46%0.81.43

Logistics

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
NEWPORT LOGISTICSNEWL1111.45%0.751.52
BLUEMACAW LOGISTICSBLMG1113.02%0.881.49
VOTORANTIM LOGÍSTICAVTLT1110.76%0.891.21
GUARDIAN LOGISTICSGALG1110.71%0.931.15
LOGISTICS HOMELANDPATL119.09%0.81.14

shopping center

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
HSI MALLSHSML118.35%0.850.99
LEGATUS SHOPPINGSLASC116.90%0.830.83
VINCI SHOPPING CENTERSVISC117.65%0.930.82
MALLS BRAZIL PLURALMALL117.66%10.77
XP MALLSXPML117.62%1.010.75

Hybrid

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
TORDESILLAS EITORD1113.42%0.582.32
RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATEARCT1117.85%1.031.73
SANTANDER RENTAL INCOMESARE1110.29%0.781.33
RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAILRBVA1111.84%0.951.25
ACTUAL ASSET TGTGAR1112.73%1.021.24

receivables

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLESVSLH1116.91%0.851.99
FULL CRI BREIIBCR1118.19%0.951.91
URCA PRIME INCOMEURPR1120.04%1.051.91
HECTARE CEHCTR1117.23%0.911.89
KINEA PRICE INDEXKNIP1117.77%11.77

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background tickerRate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPANote
MORE REAL ESTATE FOFMORE1112.17%0.831.46
BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOFBLMR1111.70%0.951.23
XP SELECTIONXPSF1111.18%0.911.23
MAHOGANY FOFMGFF1110.54%0.871.21
ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZILBPFF1111.04%0.941.18

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

Órama Investimentos considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains. The broker’s monthly report takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

ifix today

In this Thursday’s session (18), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 10:46 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.15%, at 2,921 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Thursday (18):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
BTRA11BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolasagro1.81
RVBI11VBI ReitsTitles and Val. furniture1.77
GGRC11GGR Covepi IncomeLogistics1.46
XPPR11XP PropertiesCorporate Slabs1.33
RECT11REC Real Estate IncomeHybrid1.17

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (18):

tickerNameSectorVariation (%)
RCRB11Rio Bravo Corporate IncomeCorporate Slabs-2.05
VCJR11Vectis Real InterestTitles and Val. furniture-1.13
PVBI11VBI Prime PropertiesCorporate Slabs-0.95
BLMG11Bluemacaw LogisticsLogistics-0.92
XPIN11Industrial XPLogistics-0.77

Source: B3

Property of the FII CJCT11 has a high value of 25%; XPIN11 portfolio reassessment points to fall

Colliers International do Brasil, a real estate consulting company, completed the revaluation of the property of the FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower and pointed to a 25.24% increase in the fair value of the space, located in São Paulo (SP).

The project that bears the same name as the fund has a gross leasable area of ​​24,700 square meters (GLA) and is part of the Parque Cidade Jardim complex, which also includes a shopping center and nine residential towers. The building’s current vacancy rate is 44%, according to a management report.

Also according to Colliers International, the revaluation of the property increases the equity value of the FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower share by 24.88%.

In the case of XP Industrial (XPIN11), the company pointed to a 0.60% reduction in the fair value of the fund’s portfolio, comprising seven logistics condominiums that add up to a GLA of 294 thousand square meters.

dividends today

Check out which are the eight funds that distribute income this Thursday (18):

tickerBackgroundPerformance
MGCR11mahogany CRI BRL 1.35
GCRI11Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25
GCRI13Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25
GCRI14Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25
NAVT11Ship Imob FoF BRL 0.85
GCFF11Galapagos FoF BRL 0.76
[ativo=AURB11]Urban Alliance BRL 0.74
MORE11more cute BRL 0.65
BLCP11Bluecap Log BRL 0.52
APT11Residential Ship BRL 0.12

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: mall sales grew 38% in the 2nd quarter; ‘Brick’ FIIs accumulate average appreciation of 6% in August and signal recovery

Rally of the “brick” FIIs? Funds accumulate average appreciation of 6% in August and signal recovery

“Brick” real estate funds – which invest directly in real estate – have been the most affected in recent years by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, however, the long-awaited resumption of these FIIs began to show signs, with the portfolios registering an average appreciation of 6%. The RBR Properties fund alone (RBRP11), which invests in logistics warehouses and corporate slabs, rose almost 27%

The theme was one of the highlights of this Tuesday’s edition (16) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of Felipe Sangalli, investor relations manager at Bresco Logística (BRCO11).

In Maria Fernanda’s assessment, a set of factors explain the recent appreciation of “brick” FIIs, which goes from July deflation to the end of the cycle of hikes in the national economy’s basic interest rate to Selic.

Last month, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was negative by 0.68%, while part of the market already considers that the Selic – currently at 13.75% per year – has reached the top or should have a residual increase at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in September.

“Given the scenario, investors’ perception may be that the time has come to start focusing more on ‘brick’ funds, which are heavily discounted”, says Maria Fernanda.

With the reduction in the movement of people during the pandemic, some FIIs – such as those in malls and offices – had reduced revenue and saw their shares lose value on the Stock Exchange. The migration of investors from variable income to fixed income – more profitable with the rise in the Selic – also helped to bring down the shares.

According to a weekly report by Itaú BBA, FIIs of corporate slabs are being traded, on average, for 74% of the book value. Shopping malls and office funds also trade between 91% and 93% of fair value, as indicated by the average P/VPA (price over book value) indicator of the survey.

Sales at malls grew 38% in the 2nd quarter; flow of people increases 59%

Shopping malls saw a 38.2% increase in sales in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021 (the height of the second wave of Covid-19). In comparison with 2019 (pre-pandemic period), sales grew by 4.3%.

The data were released on Wednesday (17) by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) based on surveys of the Cielo Retail Index in Shopping Centers (ICVS).

The increase in sales was driven by the return of the public to the malls, as the increase in the flow of people was even greater (58.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021).

Brazilians spent an average of R$126.27 on products and services in malls between April and June this year, practically the same amount as in the first quarter (R$126.09), between January and March.

