VSLH11 joins TORD11 and XPRP11 among the cheapest FIIs, survey says; ifix rises

The real estate fund Versailles Recebíveis Imobiliários (VSLH11) has joined XP Properties (XPPR11) and Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) in the list of the cheapest FIIs, according to the August edition of Órama Investimentos’ “Quem Tá Cheap” report.

According to the broker, the survey aims to help investors better select real estate funds among the large number of portfolios available on the market. There are currently over 430 FIIs listed on B3.

The study reminds, however, that the choice of a real estate fund also needs to take into account the quality of the assets, the experience of the management team and the perspective of the portfolio in the face of the macroeconomic scenario.

Tordesilhas EI, for example, which appears as a cheap FII, recently revealed cashier problems and the cancellation of the dividend distribution in August.

The scores in the “Quem Tá Cheap” ranking take into account the rate of return with dividends (dividend yield) and the P/VPA (price over book value) of the fund. The higher the score, the better the relationship between the dividends paid by the portfolio and the price of the share traded on the Stock Exchange, the survey indicates.

In the cases of Versalhes Receivíveis Imobiliários, XP Properties and Tordesilhas EI, the scores were close to or above 2. Check the complete list, divided by the six main types of real estate funds:

corporate slabs

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note XP PROPERTIES XPPR11 12.67% 0.62 2.06 BTG PACTUAL CORPORATE OFFICE FUND BRCR11 9.81% 0.61 1.6 REC INCOME REAL ESTATE RECT11 10.16% 0.65 1.56 AUTONOMY CORPORATE BUILDINGS AIEC11 11.36% 0.77 1.47 GREEN TOWERS GTWR11 11.46% 0.8 1.43

Logistics

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note NEWPORT LOGISTICS NEWL11 11.45% 0.75 1.52 BLUEMACAW LOGISTICS BLMG11 13.02% 0.88 1.49 VOTORANTIM LOGÍSTICA VTLT11 10.76% 0.89 1.21 GUARDIAN LOGISTICS GALG11 10.71% 0.93 1.15 LOGISTICS HOMELAND PATL11 9.09% 0.8 1.14

shopping center

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note HSI MALLS HSML11 8.35% 0.85 0.99 LEGATUS SHOPPINGS LASC11 6.90% 0.83 0.83 VINCI SHOPPING CENTERS VISC11 7.65% 0.93 0.82 MALLS BRAZIL PLURAL MALL11 7.66% 1 0.77 XP MALLS XPML11 7.62% 1.01 0.75

Hybrid

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note TORDESILLAS EI TORD11 13.42% 0.58 2.32 RIZA ARCTIUM REAL ESTATE ARCT11 17.85% 1.03 1.73 SANTANDER RENTAL INCOME SARE11 10.29% 0.78 1.33 RIO BRAVO INCOME RETAIL RBVA11 11.84% 0.95 1.25 ACTUAL ASSET TG TGAR11 12.73% 1.02 1.24

receivables

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES VSLH11 16.91% 0.85 1.99 FULL CRI BREI IBCR11 18.19% 0.95 1.91 URCA PRIME INCOME URPR11 20.04% 1.05 1.91 HECTARE CE HCTR11 17.23% 0.91 1.89 KINEA PRICE INDEX KNIP11 17.77% 1 1.77

Fund of Funds (FoFs)

Background ticker Rate of return with dividends (dividend yield in 12 months) P/VPA Note MORE REAL ESTATE FOF MORE11 12.17% 0.83 1.46 BLUEMACAW INCOME + FOF BLMR11 11.70% 0.95 1.23 XP SELECTION XPSF11 11.18% 0.91 1.23 MAHOGANY FOF MGFF11 10.54% 0.87 1.21 ABSOLUTE PLURAL BRAZIL BPFF11 11.04% 0.94 1.18

Source: Quem Tá Barato report, by Órama Investimentos

Órama Investimentos considers that it uses past data to compose the ranking, which does not represent a guarantee for future gains. The broker’s monthly report takes into account only funds with average daily liquidity above R$300,000.

ifix today

In this Thursday’s session (18), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 10:46 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.15%, at 2,921 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs this Thursday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BTRA11 BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas agro 1.81 RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 1.77 GGRC11 GGR Covepi Income Logistics 1.46 XPPR11 XP Properties Corporate Slabs 1.33 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income Hybrid 1.17

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (18):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs -2.05 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -1.13 PVBI11 VBI Prime Properties Corporate Slabs -0.95 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics Logistics -0.92 XPIN11 Industrial XP Logistics -0.77

Source: B3

Property of the FII CJCT11 has a high value of 25%; XPIN11 portfolio reassessment points to fall

Colliers International do Brasil, a real estate consulting company, completed the revaluation of the property of the FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower and pointed to a 25.24% increase in the fair value of the space, located in São Paulo (SP).

The project that bears the same name as the fund has a gross leasable area of ​​24,700 square meters (GLA) and is part of the Parque Cidade Jardim complex, which also includes a shopping center and nine residential towers. The building’s current vacancy rate is 44%, according to a management report.

Also according to Colliers International, the revaluation of the property increases the equity value of the FII Cidade Jardim Continental Tower share by 24.88%.

In the case of XP Industrial (XPIN11), the company pointed to a 0.60% reduction in the fair value of the fund’s portfolio, comprising seven logistics condominiums that add up to a GLA of 294 thousand square meters.

dividends today

Check out which are the eight funds that distribute income this Thursday (18):

ticker Background Performance MGCR11 mahogany CRI BRL 1.35 GCRI11 Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25 GCRI13 Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25 GCRI14 Galapagos CRI BRL 1.25 NAVT11 Ship Imob FoF BRL 0.85 GCFF11 Galapagos FoF BRL 0.76 [ativo=AURB11] Urban Alliance BRL 0.74 MORE11 more cute BRL 0.65 BLCP11 Bluecap Log BRL 0.52 APT11 Residential Ship BRL 0.12

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

Giro Imobiliário: mall sales grew 38% in the 2nd quarter; ‘Brick’ FIIs accumulate average appreciation of 6% in August and signal recovery

Rally of the “brick” FIIs? Funds accumulate average appreciation of 6% in August and signal recovery

“Brick” real estate funds – which invest directly in real estate – have been the most affected in recent years by the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, however, the long-awaited resumption of these FIIs began to show signs, with the portfolios registering an average appreciation of 6%. The RBR Properties fund alone (RBRP11), which invests in logistics warehouses and corporate slabs, rose almost 27%

The theme was one of the highlights of this Tuesday’s edition (16) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney. The program also had the participation of Felipe Sangalli, investor relations manager at Bresco Logística (BRCO11).

In Maria Fernanda’s assessment, a set of factors explain the recent appreciation of “brick” FIIs, which goes from July deflation to the end of the cycle of hikes in the national economy’s basic interest rate to Selic.

Last month, the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was negative by 0.68%, while part of the market already considers that the Selic – currently at 13.75% per year – has reached the top or should have a residual increase at the next meeting of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in September.

“Given the scenario, investors’ perception may be that the time has come to start focusing more on ‘brick’ funds, which are heavily discounted”, says Maria Fernanda.

With the reduction in the movement of people during the pandemic, some FIIs – such as those in malls and offices – had reduced revenue and saw their shares lose value on the Stock Exchange. The migration of investors from variable income to fixed income – more profitable with the rise in the Selic – also helped to bring down the shares.

According to a weekly report by Itaú BBA, FIIs of corporate slabs are being traded, on average, for 74% of the book value. Shopping malls and office funds also trade between 91% and 93% of fair value, as indicated by the average P/VPA (price over book value) indicator of the survey.

Sales at malls grew 38% in the 2nd quarter; flow of people increases 59%

Shopping malls saw a 38.2% increase in sales in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2021 (the height of the second wave of Covid-19). In comparison with 2019 (pre-pandemic period), sales grew by 4.3%.

The data were released on Wednesday (17) by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) based on surveys of the Cielo Retail Index in Shopping Centers (ICVS).

The increase in sales was driven by the return of the public to the malls, as the increase in the flow of people was even greater (58.7% compared to the second quarter of 2021).

Brazilians spent an average of R$126.27 on products and services in malls between April and June this year, practically the same amount as in the first quarter (R$126.09), between January and March.

