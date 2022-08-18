Vtor Pereira confirms Corinthians offer for renewal and says he will make a decision at the end of the year

After Corinthians qualified in the Copa do Brasil with a 4-1 rout against Atlético-GO, coach Vítor Pereira talked about the chance to renew his contract with Timão. The alvinegro coach confirmed that there was a proposal for renewal by the club.

The words spoken by the coach in the post-match press conference confirm what was announced this Wednesday, before the match, that the coach was guaranteeing regardless of the result on the field. In addition, the renewal planning with the coach was also reported.

Vítor revealed that Duilio’s suggestion came after the defeat in Derby, against Palmeiras, last weekend. According to Vítor Pereira, the conversation with the alvinegro president proves the merit conquered by the group and the technical committee.

“I, first, will confess one thing: the president did not just say that to the journalist. He told me too, even after the defeat against Palmeiras. ‘If you want to renew the contract, renew it today’. So, this balance that I say, which is only possible in a support environment, it is possible to transform a defeat and four days later transform the team and give that answer. Things are aligned, it just happens, but it doesn’t just happen after a victory, it came to me (that speech from Duilio) after a defeat. this is merit“, he stated.

Vítor Pereira has a contract with Corinthians until the end of the 2022 season. The coach stated that, despite the good atmosphere at the club, the decision to renew will be taken at the end of the year.

“Regarding the decision (to renew), I said when I arrived that I would wait until the end of the year and then we will talk as friends, as I always say, because more than… I feel friendship, I feel friendship with everyone, I feel that I am in an environment family, who treat me well. So let’s sit down, analyze what was done and what wasn’t, and then we’ll understand the club’s point of viewmine and my family’s and then we make the right decisions”, concluded VP.

Ranked in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians now faces Fluminense in the semifinals of the competition. The disputes are scheduled for August 24th and September 14th. VP also commands Timão in the Brazilian. The team’s next appointment is on Sunday, at 6 pm, against Fortaleza, at Castelão.

