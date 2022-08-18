‘Wandinha’: Netflix will SURPRISE the public with the actor who plays Uncle Chico in the series derived from ‘The Addams Family’

After Netflix released the first teaser trailer for ‘Wandinha’series derived from ‘The Addams Family’ focused on the iconic titular character, producer Alfred Gough revealed that the actor who will play Uncle Chico will be a big surprise for the public.

“We will not reveal who will play Uncle Chico. You’ll have to watch the show to find out,” he told Vanity Fair.

The character was played by Christopher Lloyd in the two live-action films and by Jackie Coogan on the Serie.

After the teaser was released, netizens expressed their opinions about the video – and it seems that the general consensus is that everyone is very excited for the production.

Check out the reactions:

The screenplay is written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millarbest known for creating and producing the hit series ‘smallville‘.

For those who don’t know, ‘The Addams’ Family was created by the cartoonist Charles Addams, in 1938, as strips for The New Yorker magazine. The characters spawned live-action and animated series, books, video games and even a musical, which was shown in Brazil in 2012, with Daniel Boaventura and Marisa Orth like the couple Gomez and Morticia Addams.

In cinema, creation generated ‘The Addams Family’big box office success of 1991, and, 2 years later, ‘The Addams Family II’both led by Barry Sonnenfeld. Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia played the Addams couple. Christopher Lloyd it was Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci lived Wednesday Addams (Wandinha).

the third movie, ‘The Return of the Addams Family’was released directly to video in 1998.

