Warren Buffett upped his bet that Activision Blizzard will be acquired by Microsoft

Microsoft already knew that it wouldn’t be as easy to approve a purchase as huge as Activision Blizzard these days, but decided to follow through. While Sony has been vocal about disfavoring the acquisition and other market members are fearful that the FTC will try to “sabotage” Big Tech acquisitions, the famous billionaire investor Warren Buffett just finished increase your bet that this acquisition will take place.

It so happens that Amazon and Facebook, for example, had to go to the American court to have their purchases approved, as the FTC is currently not subject to the technology giants and their powerful economic power.

However, analysts have positioned themselves so that there are no legal impediments and it is even interesting for the United States to have a stronger gaming brand to compete with Asians that are hungry for acquisition as Tencent is increasingly “dangerous”.

We now know that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway has also increased its stake in video game company Activision Blizzard, which is about to be acquired by Microsoft. Microsoft announced in January that it would acquire Activision Blizzard for $95 a share. More recently, however, Activision’s stock was well below the purchase price offered by Microsoft. At the annual general meeting in May, Buffett explained that he had significantly expanded his existing position in Activision Blizzard following the announcement of the acquisition in order to speculate on the stock price approaching the $95 offered.

The participation of Warren Activision grew 6% to 68.4 million shares, worth US$5.3 billion. Certainly he is more confident with the latest events.

