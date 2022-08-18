we accelerate the Caoa Chery iCar, the cheapest tram in Brazil

O iCar is the cheapest electric car in Brazil. Imported from China by caoa Chery, the model has an engine with a power equivalent to 61 hp, runs up to 282 km between recharges, is 3.2 meters long and can carry four people. Therefore, it is a 100% urban car. Priced at R$144,990, the novelty is R$2,000 cheaper than a Renault Kwid electricfor example.

O Car Journal evaluated the model exclusively in Brazil. And he found his resourcefulness and versatility in traffic jams and on fast-traffic avenues, such as the Tietê riverside. The express lane of the road, in São Paulo, has a speed limit of 90 km/h.

ALEX SILVA / ESTADAO

The driving modes, economy and sport, which are activated by buttons below the touchscreen of the multimedia kit, collaborate with this. The system allows pairing the cell phone for calls and listening to music, for example. However, there is no connection with Android Auto not with Apple Carplay. According to engineers at caoa Chery, iCar will soon have these features.

iCar is complete

O caoa Chery iCar it’s complete. There are several features coming from bigger and more expensive cars. This is the case, for example, with the obstacle alert and the camera behind. In fact, the model is full of electronic solutions aimed at convenience and security. Among them are headlights with automatic ignition, mirrors, locks and electric windows. These have a one-touch open and close system.

ALEX SILVA / ESTADAO

In addition, there are electric adjustments of the two front seats. The passenger car has an interesting feature that moves the backrest and seat back and forth. Common in luxury coupes of German brands, it facilitates the boarding and disembarkation of those who go in the back seat. To do this, simply press a button on the outer side of the backrest.

At the back there are also niches to carry small objects. As well as three-point harnesses and adjustable headrests. Another highlight is the glass ceiling. Exclusive to the Brazilian market, the equipment makes the cabin brighter. In the same way it creates the feeling of greater space.

ALEX SILVA / ESTADAO

Recharging can be done in less than 40 minutes

The cabin finish includes upholstery with varied textures and synthetic leather on the seats, which have very soft foam. Thus, it helps to filter out bumps generated by floor imperfections. After all, the suspension has to be firm to support the batteries installed on the floor. In addition, the wheels are light alloy and shod with 165/65 R15 tires.

The luggage compartment, with a capacity of 100 liters, only accommodates backpacks. However, the rear seat is split. That is, the backrests can be lowered individually. Thus, you can accommodate, for example, grocery shopping and suitcases. As well as large objects.

ALEX SILVA / ESTADAO

According to caoa Chery, replacing 30.8 kWh batteries in 50 kW fast chargers takes less than 40 minutes. In conventional systems, such as those for homes and offices, a full charge takes about five hours. In addition, the iCar has a type 2 plug, the most common in Brazil. And it even comes with a three-pin portable charger for conventional 220 volt outlets.

ALEX SILVA / ESTADAO

urban model

Good to drive, smart and practical, the caoa Chery iCar is ideal for those who drive mainly in cities. As well as for those who make short trips, such as São Paulo to Campinas, Rio de Janeiro to Cabo Frio and Salvador to Morro de São Paulo, for example. However, according to caoa Chery, with a cost up to 80% less than a car equivalent to combustion.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

With two driving modes, good autonomy and space for four, the model does well in the city and on short trips. There is cell phone connection, but Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mirroring is lacking. Suggested price BRL 144,990 batteries 30.8 kWh, 4 modules Distance between axles 2.15 meters

exclusive offer



Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO 22/23 See now