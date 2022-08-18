“We would criticize”; Denílson sends the real about ‘bullshit’ between Abel and Cuca after Palmeiras classification

So much palm trees like Atlético-MG started this season bringing a lot of expectations from their fans, especially for what they presented in 2021. Fate wanted both to meet in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores da América, with Verdão, after 2 draws, taking the best in penalties.

However, after the game, one situation generated a lot of backlash: Abel Ferreira spoke about the tactical scheme used by Cucawhich ended up “benefiting” the Palestra Itália team, since Galo had two more players for a period and could not open the scoring in normal time, with good interventions from Weverton and a ball on the post.

However, after beating Coritiba for the Brasileirão, the Atletico coach spoke again about the matter and highlighted that the Portuguese did not stay to see the penalty kicks: “If defeat comes to them in this game, you [jornalistas] were charging the two expulsions, the goalkeeper’s six takedowns in the same corner, the coach who didn’t stay for penalties etc. But when you win, everything is perfect. Congratulations to Abel, congratulations to Palmeiras”he said, at the press conference.

During the “Jogo Aberto” program, from “Band”, this Wednesday (17) Denílson made it clear that he did not see any malice in Abel’s lines, but he thought that perhaps the coach had expressed himself badly: “I didn’t find any malice, nor a nudge from Abel Ferreira in relation to the tactical situation (at Atlético-MG). It could be that he expressed himself in the wrong way too. As for him being prompted by the question, he’s already an experienced person…”started, completing:

“he is very good coach, the results are there, I don’t remember an oscillation in his work in relation to the pressure of the press. The fact is that the press has much more patience with foreign coaches than Brazilian coaches. When Cuca talked about Abel going to listen to music, if he were Brazilian, we would criticize him and that’s true. But I saw no malice in his statement“opined the commentator.