What are the company owner’s auctioned cars?

Businessman Sidnei Piva, owner of the Itapemirim group, had three luxury cars auctioned to pay a R$3.9 million legal debt. The information was exclusively disclosed by the columnist of the UOL Roger Gentile.

The models that were auctioned were a Porsche Panamera (2019/2020), an Audi Q7 (2019) and a Mercedes-Benz C180 (2019), valued, respectively, at R$ 682 thousand, R$ 434.98 thousand and R$ 180 thousand.

The auction was carried out by D1 Lance Leilões on August 10, and obtained, respectively, R$ 418.3 thousand, R$ 340.6 thousand and R$ 140.2 thousand with sales, amounts that should be used in the rebate of debt.

Among the entrepreneur’s former cars, the most expensive, the Porsche Panamera – which has a hybrid version – has in its normal version a 2.9-liter V6 biturbo engine with 330 hp and a maximum torque of 45.9 kgfm. However, in its strongest version – Turbo S – the model can have up to 630 hp.

It also comes with a voice command recognition system, lane keeping alert and road sign reading as standard items. There is also adaptive autopilot, night vision camera, lane change assistance, LED matrix headlights, semi-autonomous parking system (Park Assist) with 360-degree camera and head-up display.

Image: Publicity/Audi

The Audi Q7 has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, with 333 horsepower, around 45 kgfm of torque and Quattro all-wheel drive on the mechanical side.

It still has electric steering, multi-link suspension, parking assistant, sensor to open the trunk with kick (for when your hands are full), head-up display and impact monitoring.

Image: Murilo Góes/UOL

The Mercedes de Piva has a 1.6-liter turbo engine with 156 horsepower and 25.5 kgfm torque. The model has a seven-speed 7G-Tronic automatic transmission, full LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

