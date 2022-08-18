What does Ronaldo Fenômeno think about La Liga in Brazil? Finance, quotas and growth potential | football

One of the main enthusiasts of the creation of the League in Brazilian football and a member, along with Cruzeiro, of Libra, Ronaldo Fenômeno exposed what he thinks about the formation of the association of clubs. He listed what he thinks about the movement.

According to him, the definition will take place later this year.

– By the end of the year we will have an outcome for the creation of the League – guaranteed.

1 of 1 Ronaldo Phenomenon is enthusiastic about the creation of the League — Photo: Disclosure/Valladolid Ronaldo Fenômeno is enthusiastic about the creation of the League — Photo: Disclosure/Valladolid

Ronaldo also commented on aspects that he considers essential in the formation of the League in Brazil and for the growth of national football. The first two were club finances and the constant change of coaches.

– Here we don’t have financial control, which is the main thing for Brazilian football to evolve, clubs stop making absurd debts. Sending three, four coaches away a year is a waste of money.

The Phenomenon, giving as an example the lawns of the Brazilian Series B, also talked about adopting a standardization of grass in national football stadiums.

– Brazilian football has no turf pattern. Therefore, you play in the Southeast with one type of turf, in the Northeast with another type, and in the South another. This, which looks like it’s just a lawn, which looks on TV that it’s green, and it’s not. Often happening in Serie B, there’s thick garden grass, you get grated, it’s like you’re going to hit the asphalt. Ball speed slows down a lot with grass, football slows down. There’s a feeling that it’s more cadenced football, slower to European football, it’s more because of the lawn, which is not suitable.

“In the Spanish League and Premier League, it is protocol that he is wet 10 minutes before, to give more speed to the game, to have more scoring opportunities. We don’t have that in Brazil. Gramado is dry. Players get tired of playing on the lawn. cute.”

Ronaldo also detailed another topic that is still not a consensus among clubs: the division of television quotas. According to him, the centralization of negotiations will be decisive to achieve good business for the clubs.

– The sale of broadcasting rights, being centralized, and this happened in England and Spain, clubs will earn 30-40% more money than selling them separately. But it doesn’t come alone. Of course, Brazilian clubs have huge debts. Along with standardization, centralized sales, with the deadline for payment of debts, all this will make Brazilian football evolve a lot. And now we have the political will to make it happen. I am happy and happy to have arrived at the right time, seeing a bright future for Brazilian football. The main thing we have, which is the raw material, the athletes, talent and we are going to need a lot of talented people in the offices of football clubs.

Finally, Ronaldo also commented that the clubs already have approval from the CBF for the formation of the League and detailed what the format would be like. According to him, the league would be formed by the clubs of Series A and B, and the other divisions would be controlled by the CBF.

“The league, without a doubt, is the only way. I don’t see any other way for the evolution of Brazilian football other than the creation of the League”