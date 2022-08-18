what is at stake in today’s privatization

Second busiest in the country in terms of number of passengers, Congonhas airport, within the city of São Paulo, should be granted today by the federal government to the private sector. The terminal, with the capacity to receive 40 flights per hour, will be offered along with 14 others, from six states, in the seventh and final round of airport auctions before the elections. The government’s expectation is to attract R$ 7.2 billion in investments, in total, in 30 years. Congonhas, the main terminal on the list, is now managed by Infraero.

O UOL heard experts to explain what is at stake in the Congonhas auction and what could change with privatization, both for passengers and for the surrounding residents, who are affected by the movement and noise.

Why does privatization of Congonhas matter? The airport is the second busiest in Brazil, after Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Its advantage is the proximity to the center of the largest city in the country, of only 8.7 kilometers. It is also close to business centers, such as Avenida Faria Lima, being the main option for business trips to cities like Rio de Janeiro and Brasília.

It reached 592 daily flights and 22 million passengers, counting takeoffs and landings, in the pre-pandemic period, according to Infraero. In 2019, around 60,000 passengers traveled a day through the terminal, which was founded in 1936.

It is also important for freight transport. In addition, it has approximately 150 commercial points within its land.

What changes with privatization? According to a study by the federal government delivered to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), the forecast is that the airport’s capacity will increase to 44 commercial flights per hour. Today, Congonhas has 40 landing spaces, 32 of which are used by commercial aviation and eight by the so-called general aviation (air taxis or private aircraft).

With more flights, the airport’s revenue should also increase, according to Raul Marinho, technical director of Abag (Brazilian General Aviation Association), because airlines and passengers will pay more fares.

The government study predicts that passenger traffic per year after the auction will reach a record 35 million.

Whoever buys the Congonhas block will have to make R$ 5.8 billion in investments over 30 years.

What will happen to ticket prices? Fernando Gomes, a lawyer specializing in infrastructure and a partner at Cescom Barrieu, says that the privatization of airports tends to reduce airfare prices. According to him, the concessionaire is obliged, by contract, to make heavy investments in infrastructure. This, in addition to the increase in flight capacity, allows airlines to expand service and sell more tickets. With more sales, the average price drops.

The reduction, however, is not guaranteed, because it depends on the level of competition between the airlines, says Gomes.

And will the boarding fees go down or up? The fares charged by the airport and paid by passengers are regulated by Anac. This means that the concessionaire needs authorization from the agency to raise rates.

Marinho, from Abag, says that the tendency is for the concessionaire to try to increase its profit margin by raising rates, not only for boarding, but also for parking, for example. Another reason to try to raise fares would be to offset the drop in other airport revenue, the rent charged to shops, air taxi companies and hangar users. This item currently represents 60% of Congonhas’ revenue.

According to him, the concessionaire will try to lower this charge to make airport prices more competitive and attract companies.

Privatization does not guarantee cheaper tickets or boarding fees Image: Renato S. Cerqueira/Futura Press/Estadão Content

Will services in Congonhas improve or worsen? Services at the airport today are precarious, according to economist Alessandro Azzoni, who is also a member of the ACSP (Commercial Association of São Paulo). For him, private investment can lead to the improvement of stores, passenger service and the airport ecosystem in general.

If the concessionaire complies with the government’s plan and expands the airport to serve more passengers, it is possible that new stores will be opened.

“It is a very busy airport, so there is a great chance of passenger saturation, with the projections adopted. The infrastructure has to be prepared for this. You will have more interstate flights, and other airports must be prepared to receive this extra contingent of people” , says Gomes.

For the specialist, however, it is too early to talk about the expansion of the airport’s runways.

What are the consequences of privatization for those who live near Congonhas? Azzoni says that the increase in passenger movement at the airport should favor the region’s economy, with an emphasis on hotels, restaurants and even real estate rental through an app, such as Airbnb. For him, it is likely that the number of shops and establishments will also grow in the surroundings of the airport, with large networks investing in land.

“There is a large area installed and not used around the airport. It is land that can be more valued with the concession, serving the population. The entire real estate area around the airport tends to gain and appreciate with the investment”, he says.

Why do residents not want the auction? But residents of neighborhoods like Moema, Vila Nova Conceição and Vila Mariana are worried about the consequences of the increase in flights.

Eight neighborhood associations close to Congonhas even opened a Popular Action in the 12th Federal Civil Court of São Paulo asking for the auction to be suspended, which was denied by the Justice.

The group says that operations in Congonhas are expected to increase by 37.5% in the first year of the concession, going from 32 to 44 flights per hour, and the movement of 27 million passengers in the third year of the concession, an amount that should increase to 34.2 million in ten years.

And that, as it is an area with a high population density, “such operations will cause impacts of various types: environmental —with greater discharge of pollutants—, hearing and mental health, traffic and violence, in addition to real estate devaluation”, among others. .

The problem is not privatization, but the lack of studies to measure the impacts of the auction on the daily lives of Congonhas neighbors, according to Simone Boacnin, a resident of Moema who was at the forefront of negotiations with the city to try to prevent the concession.

“There will be an immediate impact on traffic in the region. Washington Luís and 23 de Maio avenues are already very busy and, with the increase in passengers, they will be even more trafficked. local traffic”, he says.

Another problem is noise: with more planes arriving and departing Congonhas, the interval between the noise of one aircraft and another whizzing by the buildings should decrease.

Boacnin also talks about the fear of residents with the risk of accidents, such as that of TAM, in 2007, when an Airbus skidded on the runway and collided with a building, causing 199 deaths.

What will be privatized in today’s auction? There are 15 airports, the most important being Congonhas. Together, they accounted for 15.8% of the country’s passenger traffic before the pandemic in 2019, equivalent to more than 30 million passengers a year, according to the Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency). The auction is for blocks, which means that the winner takes a group of airports at once. This “bone-in steak” model pairs airports more with others that are less attractive to companies. See what’s in each block.