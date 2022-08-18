What Russia has already announced about its new space station, after leaving the ISS

Roscosmos, Russia’s space program, has announced that it has plans to build its own space station. A model of what the structure would look like was presented at a military-industrial exhibition in Moscow on Monday (15), according to Russian state agency information Tass.

The project, dubbed “Ross”, does not yet have a scheduled release date. Development is expected to take place in two phases, the statement said.

Information obtained by the agency Reuters point out that the 1st phase would be to build and put into operation a special station with up to 4 modules. In the 2nd phase, two more modules and a service platform would be built. When completed, this would be enough to accommodate up to four astronauts and scientific equipment.

The new station is expected to provide “a wider view of Earth” for Russian astronauts, Roscosmos said, for “monitoring purposes”. Former Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin suggested the station could fulfill a “military purpose” if necessary.

According to the Russian agency, the launch of the 1st stage is scheduled for 2025 and 2026. At the latest, in 2030. The 2nd and final stage, in turn, should start operating between 2030 and 2035. The structure would not have a human presence. permanent, but would have the capacity to be manned twice a year for long periods.

Departure from ISS

Moscow wants to reduce dependence on Western countries amid sanctions and mutual threats since the start of the Ukrainian war in February. Now, it must turn to countries like China and Iran to follow the project.

The creation of a new station endorses Russia’s departure from the ISS (International Space Station). Roscosmos boss Yuri Borisov confirmed that the country will leave the structure created via international cooperation from 2024.

Russia and the US jointly lead the ISS. The structure began to be built in 1998, in the post-Cold War period, by space modules from the two countries with historic raids in and out of the space race. The Soviet Union, then a cluster of 15 countries, took the 1st satellite and 1st man to the Earth’s atmosphere in 1961. The US, in turn, took the 1st man to the Moon, in 1969.

Canada and Japan are also part of the ISS, along with 11 other European countries. The plan is to keep the station until 2030. NASA, the US space agency, said it had not received official notice of the Russians’ departure and that Roscosmos should continue on the project until 2028.

Russia operates 6 of the ISS’s 17 modules, including the Zvezda, which houses the main engine system. In addition, Moscow maintains spacecraft to keep the station in orbit. Without the Russians, NASA will have to do all this alone.

“I think it’s just a Russian attitude,” said former ISS commander Leroy Chiao, to the BBC. “They don’t have the money to build their own station and it would take years to do so. They have nothing left if they go down that path.” Will it be?