WhatsApp desktop gets a native app for Windows; understand what changes | Social networks

WhatsApp has released a new native app for desktops, available for Windows 10 and 11, which can improve the way the messenger works on computers. Until then, the PC version, initially released in May 2016, only played WhatsApp Web on Windows and macOS. Now, in addition to running faster, the application itself will allow you to send and receive messages, as well as see notifications, even with your cell phone turned off. For now, the program is only available on the foreign Microsoft Store, but it should soon reach the Brazilian store. See below for everything about the new WhatsApp Web for PC.