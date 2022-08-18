WhatsApp launches version for Windows that doesn’t need a cell phone connection

WhatsApp launched its native application for Windows this Tuesday, 16, which eliminates the need to connect to the cell phone to send, receive and synchronize messages.

Until now, users who wanted to use WhatsApp on the desktop had to download the web-based version, or use the messaging service in their browsers. Now WhatsApp gets a native version for Windows, which should make it faster and more responsive than the previous version.

publicity

The application arrives with a cleaner interface when compared to the previous version of the application, but with the exception of this detail, it remains very similar to what we know so far. However, a big change is that the new version eliminates the need for the mobile phone on which the account is located to be turned on to sync messages between mobile and the desktop app.

Already macOS users will have to wait longer, although WhatsApp has already reported that it works on a version for Apple devices.

Now, WhatsApp’s multi-device functionality is fully functional and has left the testing stage. Thus, it is possible to connect up to four devices to your WhatsApp account without the need for your cell phone, continuing with the security of end-to-end encryption.

Read more:

So far, WhatsApp only allows computers to be connected to an account, but it is possible that in the future tablets or other cell phones will be released for connection.

On the other hand, there are limitations on device connections. iPhone users are unable to clear or delete conversations. It is also not possible to send messages with WhatsApp Web link previews, message or call someone who is using old versions of WhatsApp, nor can you view real-time locations.

Another recent news about WhatsApp is that the company is testing a button to recover deleted messages.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!