WhatsApp: See the benefits of clearing app cache

Like any digital system, the Whatsapp may present problems in its execution. In more extreme measures, the user must uninstall and install the application again, but this attitude is not always necessary.

A simple action like clearing the cache can help solve many of the problems that the messenger may present. However, few understand this action as necessary and important for the maintenance of WhatsApp.

Why You Should Clear WhatsApp Cache Often

Check out some reasons why you should clear your cache. Whatsapp frequently:

Deleting useless files: the messenger usually stores small files to install some type of application, but they soon lose their usefulness; Clear device space: clearing the cache can take up a lot of space on your device. The cache can occupy up to 1 GB of storage memory; Reduce the possibility of bugs: with cleaning the application becomes lighter, influencing the proper functioning of the application.

How to clear WhatsApp cache?

To do the correct cleaning, just follow the step by step below:

To delete the WhatsApp cache, go to the “Settings” of your device; Then go to “Applications” and search for “WhatsApp”; In this section, click on “Storage and data”; To complete the operation, tap on the option to delete WhatsApp cache.

Remembering that by clearing the WhatsApp cache you will only be deleting useless data from the messenger.

New delete messages feature

O Whatsapp announced another novelty. Users will be able to delete messages for everyone in conversations for up to two days after they are sent.

Until then, users were exactly limited to one hour, eight minutes and 16 seconds to click “delete for everyone”. After that, the only option available was “erase for me”.

However, with the new update, wrongly sent messages can be deleted for everyone after 48 hours. It is worth mentioning that the feature to delete messages was introduced in the messaging platform in 2017.

Here’s how to delete messages:

To delete a message, the user must hold their finger on the content sent to select it. When you stabilize it, at the top of the screen, click on the trash can icon and select the option: “delete for me” or “delete for everyone”.

The news was announced through the official Twitter account of the social network. In the text, the administrators wrote that “now” people “will have a little more than two days” to delete the messages.