Whipping the volume, Geisy Arruda shows that butt almost didn’t fit in the photo

New fetish? Geisy Arruda, digital influencer, writer of erotic short stories and model, drove the crowd crazy this Wednesday afternoon (17). The muse shared a photo in which she appears holding nothing more, nothing less than a whip.

“Link in bio! Link stories”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the click in question, Geisy Arruda appears from the back, while wearing a simply tiny thong and holding a whip. Yes, that’s exactly what you read.

“Seriously, how can you feel pleasure getting whipped? But if you want it, I want it, Geisy”, joked a fan in the comments field. “Geisynha is another level, of millions”, pointed out another.

During participation in the program ‘Casos de Família’, Geisy Arruda decided to vent about motherhood. According to her, society puts absurd pressure on women to have a child.

“You are no less a woman for not being a mother. If a woman wasn’t born with the motherly spirit, she doesn’t have to put anyone in the world. She is what? A hen to hatch eggs? We need to talk about women who don’t want to be mothers. We suffer a lot with judgments, with pressure from society”, said Geisy Arruda.

The muse cited an example that happened inside her own home. According to Geisy, her mother put some pressure on her to have a child: “My mother turned to me and said that I needed to have a child, the child is the light of a woman, which will bless you in heaven. I said: Mother, son is a passport? A ticket to heaven?”

