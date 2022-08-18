Who is richer: Gerard Piqué or Shakira?

Colombian singer Shakira and Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué gained attention this week after it was announced that the ex-couple was in the legal dispute over a luxury plane valued at R$100 million.

The two ended their relationship just over two months ago, in early June, after almost 12 years together, a period in which they built a good part of their fortunes.

But what is the fortune of each and who is richer? come on splash shows you who has the biggest bank account.

12 years together

The couple had been together since 2010 and since then they have built a combined fortune of almost R$ 2 billion reais.

Of Shakira’s amount, there are her earnings as a singer and television contracts and advertising, but she already had several properties before being in a relationship with Piqué, such as an island in the Bahamas and a mansion in Miami, in the United States.

She had her 2014 estate publicized by Spanish media last week, as she is being sued by the Spanish court for alleged tax fraud. In the year 2014, when she would have made the alleged evasion, Shakira would have a fortune of 117 million euros, about R $ 614 million.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué with the Barcelona trophy, when they were still together Image: Getty Images

“Even disagreeing” with the opinion of her legal team on the alleged tax fraud, the artist returned 17.2 million euros (equivalent to R$91 million) to the Spanish Revenue – referring to the amount allegedly defrauded, plus interest – and “during many years there was no outstanding debt”.

Shakira said that “never”, in any other country, has she encountered “such an unreasonable and ferocious persecution”, “nor such an obvious use of media and reputation pressure as a collection mechanism”.

Piqué, in addition to earning a millionaire salary at Barcelona, ​​also has the company Kosmos Holding, which leads various projects ranging from buying football clubs to managing the Davis Cup.

According to Forbes, in 2017 alone, the player had US$ 17.7 million in profits between salaries, bonuses and sponsorships, about R$ 91 million in the current dollar conversion.

Shakira, Piqué and their two children Sasha and Milan Image: Playback/Instagram

The biggest millionaire account

But, despite the hefty sum that Piqué won in 2017, his accumulated earnings represent US$ 80 million dollars (R$ 413 million) according to the website Celebrity Net Worth, which specializes in finance and wealth of celebrities.

This is less than 30% of Shakira’s unique fortune, which, also according to Celebrity Net Worth, has a fortune valued at US$ 300 million dollars, that is, almost R$ 1.55 billion reais.

Therefore, of the ex-couple, the Colombian is the richest and the one with the largest bank account.