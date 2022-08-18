Who was the lesbian tiktoker who died in an accident

Tiktoker Mirela Gama died last Monday, which became famous on the social network for sharing routine videos with the bride, as well as Tiktoker, Viviane.

Mirela was 24, she was a teacher and lived in Maceió. She and Viviane were together for 4 years and began producing content last year.

In the videos posted on Tiktok, Mirela and Viviane talked about the relationship and asked for questions from followers. Sometimes they also responded to homophobic comments, such as “Who is the man of the relationship?” or “a man would complete everything.”

“What makes my dreams come true is money and this I can be as the result of my work, without needing any man,” Mirela said in one of the videos in response to a follower who said that with a man they “would have everything to dream”.

Tiktoker worked in early childhood education as an English teacher, and had already been fired from two other schools for dating a woman.

On the social network, Mirela and Viviane have also talked about the beginning of the relationship: they started talking in 2017 on Facebook and the same year had their first date, in an ice cream shop.

“I didn’t want it to go there, right, but that’s where she wanted to go,” Mirela joked in the video. In 2018, with a year of dating, Viviane asked Mirela in marriage.