Who were the children of the director of Bernoulli, killed in an accident on the BR-040

A tragic news moved the people of Belo Horizonte this Wednesday (17), after the two eldest children of Marcos Raggazzi, executive director of the traditional Colégio Bernoulli, in Belo Horizonte, died in a serious accident, on BR-040 . Milena and Stéfano Raggazi, who were also former students of the educational institution, were returning from their grandmother’s wake at the time of the raid.

On social media, Milena said that she worked at Bernoulli, in addition to having studied Teaching Methodology at Uninter, Educational Technologies at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar), Public Relations at UNA and having an MBA in Digital Communication at the institution O mundo da Pós -University graduate.

Since 2019, she has been the director of a digital marketing company in Nova Lima, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, called Leads. On Instagram, she shared the pages of several of her clients, which included a wedding drinks company, restaurants in BH and her father’s education consulting company, Oxigênio Educacional.

Stéfano studied at PUC Minas and was a lawyer. He also claimed to be a composer, and on his Instagram he shared one of the songs in which he participated in the composition, the song “Nenhuma (DNA)”, by singer Boris Furman. To listen to the song on YouTube, Click here .

tribute to grandmother

On Tuesday (16), Stéfano shared on his social network a tribute to his grandmother, with several photos and a video in which he appears dancing waltz next to the elderly woman. “I will love you forever!! Thank you for everything,” she wrote in the caption.

Check out the post:





In the post, friends lamented the boy’s premature departure. “My friend, it was not what we agreed. Go with God. I’m in shock. I love you” (sic), wrote a young man. “I can’t believe it,” lamented another friend of his.

The accident

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the frontal collision between a passenger car and a trailer took place around 11:30 am at km 287 of BR-040, near the corporation’s police station in the municipality.

The highway had to be completely closed at around 12:50 pm, so that the Civil Police expertise could carry out the forensic work on the spot, which should determine what would have caused the crash. The highway was only completely cleared, according to the PRF, at 16:00.

Images circulating on social media show the vehicle completely destroyed by the force of the impact.