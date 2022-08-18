Why Private Credit ETFs Have the Best Yields? – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

According to data from ETF Data, the private credit ETF has the highest yield this year and the month of July among fixed income ETFs.

However, with the signal for the end of the cycle of high interest rates, the expressive returns are not expected to continue in the coming months.

The recent hikes in the basic interest rate to combat the rise in prices in the country affected the strategies of investors who saw good potential for returns in fixed income. Therefore, ETFs (Exchange Traded Fund, fund that seeks a return similar to a benchmark index) aimed at this asset class have entered the radar of those seeking greater profitability.

In this vein, the ETF linked to private credit was the one that presented the highest return in July among fixed income funds listed on the Exchange.

According to a survey by ETF Data, carried out at the request of the E-Investor, DEB11 recorded a gain of 1.2% in the period. The fund replicates the performance of the Teva Debentures DI index, which invests in securities with remuneration as a DI spread (gross profit from a financial transaction).

Mauricio Valadares, manager of Nau Capital, believes that the gains are due to the cycle of high interest rates. The movement was reflected in the outflow of capital from risk assets to products that could pass on Selic increases, such as the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate). “With a higher CDI and the credit spread that these papers offer, private credit has become more attractive”, emphasizes Valadares.

The good performance also stands out in the accumulated from January to July. Even though the ETF was only launched at the end of the first half of the year, the survey was able to project its profitability based on the performance of the benchmark index. If negotiations were started last year, returns for the first seven months of 2022 would be in the range of 7.5%.

“I believe that this good performance should be maintained in the coming months, but the difference (of the ETF’s profitability) to the others will not be so discrepant (due to the end of the cycle of high interest rates)”, says Valadares. In the first week of August, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate to 13.75% per year and the market expects that this adjustment was the last or penultimate increase in the Selic rate. See which are the best investments in variable income with Selic at 13.75%.

The B5P211 ETF, which invests in government bonds indexed to the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) with maturities of up to five years, delivered a 7.2% return to shareholders.

The percentage was the second highest return in the category between January and July. However, Rafael Ferreira, partner of Grupo Fictor, believes that profitability should suffer a “pause” in the face of the fall in the rhythm of high prices in Brazil. See how and if it is worth investing in IPCA Treasury.

“I believe that it will continue to perform with a good nominal rate (when we take into account the discounted inflation rate), but since 95% of its portfolio is allocated to inflation-linked bonds, the asset may suffer some deceleration”, Ferreira assesses.

The IPCA results for July showed a 0.68% drop in prices. The percentage is the lowest recorded since the beginning of the historical series, which began in January 1980, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). But the drop was not enough to reduce inflation in the last 12 months, which is still in the double digits (10.07%).

The current scenario requires changes in the portfolio. For this reason, ETFs composed of floating-rate bonds and indexed to the basic interest rate may be more interesting than fixed-rate fixed-income ETFs, according to Josian Teixeira, a portfolio manager at Lifetime Asset Management. The manager also sees opportunities in other products, such as equity ETFs.

One of its recommendations is BOVV11 or BOVA11, ETFs that replicate the performance of the Ibovespa, B3’s main index. “The advantage of having an ETF is that you don’t have to bet specifically on a stock because the investor bets on a basket of assets and receives the proportional return of this composition”, recommends Teixeira.

Valadares also advises investors to diversify their investment portfolio. Although private credit has been the “champion” compared to other fixed income products, he believes it is important to be exposed to other indices, which include equity ETFs. “Investors need to put a percentage of their equity linked to inflation, a percentage in variable income and in alternative assets”, he emphasizes.

