Why the ‘golden age’ of rental companies in the sale of used cars is over – 08/17/2022

Those most engaged in the automotive market have certainly heard in some conversation that car rental companies profit more from the sale of used cars than from the rent itself. In a pre-pandemic economy, the maxim made some sense: in 2019, resale represented between 51% and 60% of the gross revenue of the three largest rental companies in Brazil – Localiza, Unidas and Movida.

In the last month, about 32% of vehicles sold in the country were sold to rental companies. The car rental sector registered 223,967 thousand new cars in the first half of 2022, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Car Rental Companies (ABLA). Even with attractive numbers when it comes to fleet renewal, the resale of these cars is no longer as profitable as it was three years ago.

Automotive consultant Ricardo Bacellar explains that the pandemic, the stoppage of production lines and the lack of parts to build cars has shuffled all the cards.

“When we look at the numbers and see direct sales on the rise, it seems like a déjà vu of 2019, but the scenario is different. At the time, the rental companies had a very large purchasing power, as they carried out huge negotiations and the automakers needed this market to sell their inventories. They bought cars at huge discounts, were tax-exempt, rotated the lease for 12 months and then sold at a higher price than it cost. Many rental points became car dealerships”, says Bacellar.

In addition to discounts for direct sales, rental companies also have another benefit: according to accounting rules, sales of permanent assets of companies (used cars) must be made without ICMS.

Cássio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, explains that the context today is different: rental companies no longer have the power they used to have. That’s because, with the sudden drop in available car inventories, retail – market share with greater profitability – was privileged.

“This generated a very large pent-up demand for cars among rental companies. With a gigantic price increase and inventory adjustment, automakers started to negotiate more with rental companies from May, which explains the increase in numbers. But no longer with the same conditions. There are still discounts, but nothing as advantageous as before”, he informs.

According to Pagliarini, between 2018 and 2019, the golden age of used car rental companies, discounts reached 30%, almost double the margin of a dealership on a car.

Desperate for new cars

If a few years ago, rental companies saved the Brazilian automotive market to the point of buying vehicles with almost a third of discount, the scenario today is more cautious. According to ABLA’s managing adviser, Paulo Miguel Júnior, if it weren’t for the pandemic, today the fleet of car rental companies in Brazil would be 1.7 million cars, but it is in the range of 1.2 million, which exposes a pent-up demand for 500,000 new cars.

“Today we have an aging fleet, in the range of 30 months, when the ideal is between 15 and 18 months. With the reduction in retail sales, there are more cars for direct sale, but the moment is not so favorable, the discounts are smaller, between 6% and 12%”, he informs.

New car price will go down

Car resale by rental companies is not as advantageous as it was years ago, but it remains a business, as companies need to renew their fleets. In addition, they continue to buy cars at a discount – albeit smaller – and with exemption from some taxes. Ricardo Bacellar explains that it is natural for the sale of cars to rental companies to grow in the second half of the year, so it is also expected that companies will put more used cars for sale, but there is one detail.

“We are talking about a very high number of used cars on the market, which will certainly drive the price of these vehicles – with the exception of the most popular models – down. The arrival of these cars to stores will affect the values ​​of used cars”, he warns.

