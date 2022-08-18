Individuals who are individuals can purchase credit in the Caixa Tem app, in the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option. Meanwhile, MEIs must go to a Caixa branch.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

More than a month ago, the Federal Senate approved the measure that regulates a line of credit for individuals and individual microentrepreneurs (MEIs). In short, it was created by the government in order to stimulate entrepreneurship and support small business owners in the country. The loan takes place through Caixa Tem.

The microcredit of the Digital Microcredit Simplification Program for Entrepreneurs (SIM Digital) is available on the Caixa Tem app. Its conditions are exclusive and seek to facilitate access to credit for entrepreneurs outside the sights of large banks.

Will Caixa Tem lend up to R$4,500 in August?

Currently, loans are up to BRL 1,000 for individuals, and up to BRL 3,000 for MEIs. However, the text approved in the Chamber increases the limits to R$ 1.5 thousand and R$ 4.5 thousand, respectively.

The change in values ​​still depends on the sanction of the President of the Republic, therefore, it is not valid. Meanwhile, the old limits continue to be adopted.

As stated above, individuals can hire up to BRL 1,000 and MEIs up to BRL 3,000. And payment must occur within 24 months. In addition, interest rates are similar, but vary by group:

Individuals (PF): interest rate from 1.95% per month;

Legal entities (MEI): interest rate from 1.99% per month.

For those who are PF, hiring is available through the Caixa Tem app, in the “Crédito Caixa Tem” option. Meanwhile, MEIs must go to a Caixa branch to get the loan. Finally, credit is available even to those who are negative, as long as the debt does not exceed R$ 3 thousand. And the MEI must have at least 1 year of activity as a CNPJ before applying.

Who worked in 2021 will receive PIS when?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com