Will food stamps be adjusted based on inflation?

O food stamp received a lot of attention in recent days due to important changes to its rules. The benefit, which is granted by employers to ensure adequate food for employees, is not mandatory.

Read more: Project wants exemption from income tax on rents; what can change in the declaration?

Aid is similar to food stamps in its function. The difference is that the former can be used to purchase food products in supermarkets and other establishments, while the latter is used to pay for ready meals in restaurants and the like.

Readjustment of values

Every year, the federal government is required by law to update the minimum wage based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The use of the inflation gauge aims to avoid losses in the population’s purchasing power.

But the same is not true of vouchers. In principle, the company has no commitment to readjust the value of the benefits, since they are not even mandatory.

However, if there is any contract or agreement with the category union that determines the correction, it needs to be done. When the updating of the value of the food stamp that was agreed between the employees and the employer is not carried out, the worker and/or his union can file a lawsuit in the Labor Court.

Brazilians go into default to feed themselves

Food expenses left 18% of Brazilians in the red in the first six months of this year. The data are from the company Boa Vista, which collected data from 1,500 consumers across the country. The level is the highest in the historical series, which began five years ago.

Most of the negatives (28%) attribute the default to unemployment. Another 24% believe that it is the result of reduced income.

“Unemployment is historically the main cause of the negative impact and continues as such, despite the fact that rates have been decreasing in recent months, according to the IBGE”, said Flavio Calife, economist at Boa Vista.