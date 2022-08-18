Will I receive up to R$1,100 RELEASED today (18)? See the PIS 2021 CALENDAR and PIS BASE YEAR 2021 news

O PIS 2021 can be withdrawn until the end of the year by those who have not yet received the salary bonus.

It is worth mentioning that the allowance in question is paid to those who worked in 2019.

If you want to know more about the PIS of those who worked in 2021, the PIS base year 2021see the end of the article.

PIS;

PIS 2021;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS calendar base year 2021.

PIS

O PISthe Social Integration Program, is paid every year to workers in private companies that meet the program’s rules.

For receive the PISthe citizen must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

In addition, you will need:

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 is being released for those who submit a request to the Ministry of Labor.

the amount of the allowance PIS 2021 that will be paid depends on the number of months worked.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN



As already mentioned, the PIS 2021 is being released since March for workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

O PIS Pasep 2021 varies between installments from R$ 92 to R$ 1,100.

The maximum amount, up to one minimum wage for the base year – R$ 1,100, is paid to those who worked during the 12 months of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS 2021 calendar informs that the worker has until December 29 to withdraw the funds from the allowance.

The request for receipt must be made through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

On the other hand, those who worked last year are still waiting for the PIS base year 2021.

like the PIS payment is made in the year following the work, the allowance in question should still be paid in 2022.

But as this year the PIS 2022there is still no official information on when the payment of the 2021 allowance will occur.

PIS CALENDAR BASE YEAR 2021



O 2021 base year PIS calendar it has not yet been released by the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund – Codefat.

But the agency is expected to meet with the Federal Government in the second half of the year to define the payment dates for the Late PIS 2021.

For those who want to know when will PIS be paid base year 2021there are two possible answers: