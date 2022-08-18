Will Nubank pay BRL 50,000 in question promotion? see if it’s real

O Nubank its priority is to guarantee the financial autonomy of its customers, in the offer of products that fit in their pocket. One of them is the life insurance of the digital bank, called Nubank Vida. In addition to the low cost of membership, those who become insured can compete for various prizes, in addition to a jackpot worth R$50,000.

The promotion, which was called life ticket, began on June 13. Customers who have Nubank Vida have the chance to participate. During the campaign, “virtual vouchers” are offered that can be exchanged for products and services, as well as experiences.

Is Nubank’s new promotion that pays R$ 50 thousand real?

Overall, users will be given two chances per month to Answer Life Quiz questions. In exchange, they will have access to tickets, whose values ​​vary from R$30 to R$100. Monthly raffles worth R$1,000 and R$6,000 are also part of the campaign.

But the good news comes now: at the end of the promotion, there will be a special raffle for the “Celebre a Vida” prize, with the winner taking home the jackpot of BRL 50 thousand. According to the digital bank, the goal is to celebrate life with those who are most important in life.

How to participate in the promotion and compete for prizes?

Those interested in applying for Nubank benefits do not need much effort. Just be a customer or purchase Nubank Vida while the promotion period is in effect.

Under these conditions, the person must accept the terms of the program in the Nu app, in the life insurance area and that’s it. THE fintech explained that there are ways to increase the chances of being drawn. They are: make the payment of Nubank Vida on time, have a beneficiary in the insured profile and reach 3 months of participation in the service.