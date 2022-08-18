With Andrés Colorado ‘in the hot seat’, São Paulo defines the departure of another midfield player

Player has not been approved by the coaching staff at this time and must leave

O Sao Paulo closed his period of signings with the closing of the transfer window, where he signed Marcos Guilherme, Nahuel Bustos, Ferraresi, Felipe Alves and Giuliano Galoppo. Now the Tricolor Paulista focuses on the maintenance of some important athletes, as happened with Igor Vinicius, who renewed his contract until 2025.

In this way, some players who lost space during the season also begin to have their “end” traced with the São Paulo shirt, as is the case of Andrés Colorado. The Colombian has the taste of Rogério Ceni, but lost minutes with his string of injuries and the rise of Gabriel Neves and Pablo Maia.

With a loan contract until the end of the season and due to the number of foreigners, which was surpassed with the arrival of the last three reinforcements, his purchase option will not be exercised. Another player who should not remain is midfielder André Anderson, appointed by Ceni after Paulistão.

The player has been out of action for almost two months due to muscle pain. During training, he could not convince the coach that he deserved more minutes, mainly due to the difficulty in understanding some tactical functions. In this way, the board will not oppose proposals by the athlete in this or the next window.

André Anderson has a loan contract until the middle of next year and is not part of the next season’s planning at this time. Returning to the team and getting into the coach’s taste, your situation can change. The athlete’s termination by the end of the year is also not ruled out.