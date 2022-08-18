With biggest heatwave on record, China induces rain to fight drought

Chinese officials are trying to induce rain in parts of central and southwestern China. China to alleviate the effects of the drought and record heat wave affecting the country.

The Yangtze River, the largest in Asia, records the lowest levels since the beginning of the historical series. According to the government, some hydroelectric reservoirs have fallen by half due to lack of rain.

At the same time, the heat has brought an increase in demand for air conditioning, which has put energy companies under extreme pressure.

The “cloud seeding” technique was created by American scientists in the 1940s. It basically consists of bombarding the atmosphere with solid particles, usually salt or silver iodide, to stimulate precipitation in regions subject to drought.

According to local media, some provinces around the Yangtze River have started resorting to cloud seeding operations. With the advancement of technology, the current technique is to send rockets into the sky loaded with chemicals.

In the Sichuan region, in the southwest of the country, temperatures surpassed the 40ºC mark, prompting government offices to be instructed to keep the air conditioning temperature always below 26ºC, in addition to requesting that workers use the stairs more instead. of elevators whenever possible.

In Hainan, in southern China, millions of residents were hit by frequent blackouts. In the city of Danzhou, more than 5.4 million people were without power for up to three hours. According to Chinese media, factories in the province were forced to cut production or stop work as part of emergency measures to redirect power supplies to homes.

The heat wave that affects Chinese territory has now exceeded 60 days and is the longest since 1961, the year in which records began, and several cities recorded the highest temperatures in their history.

In addition, the China Meteorological Agency has extended the maximum alert level to the entire country. At the same time, the Chinese Communist Party reported that the nation will experience an increase in the amount of extreme natural phenomena in the coming years.

