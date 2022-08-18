With the classification, Flamengo reaches goals set for 2022

Last Wednesday (17), Flamengo beat Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada by 1-0 and sealed their spot for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Pedro’s great goal stunned the ghost of another elimination for the club from Paraná, but also made the club reach a budget goal.

This is because in the budget approved by the club in December 2021, Flamengo maintained the same goals as in previous years, and stipulated R$ 130 million in sports awards. It was stipulated that the sporting performance of football should reach at least the second place in the Brasileirão and the semifinals of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Read more: Journalists praise Flamengo’s classification: ‘Football against beating

As Flamengo secured qualification for the Libertadores semi-final last week by eliminating Corinthians, they still needed to reach the goal in the Copa do Brasil. The victory against Athletico away from home closed this goal. And Flamengo has everything to surpass the forecasts, as they are favorites in the confrontation against Vélez in Libertadores, and are still waiting for the winner of São Paulo and América-MG in the national cup.

Meanwhile, the other open goal is the Brazilian Championship. But well underway, since after a bad start to the season, where Paulo Sousa’s team won only 12 points in 30 disputed, the arrival of Dorival changed the scenario. The team left 15th place and is now in second place.

Targets stipulated in Flamengo’s budget

Flamengo’s next game

After getting the classification in the cups, Flamengo turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship. That’s because on Sunday (21), Mengão will face Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque. Duel between leader and vice-leader, the game can leave the championship well underway. In case of defeat, the São Paulo team opens 12 points of difference.

But with a calmer table ahead, if Flamengo wins and reduces the difference to six points, the championship remains open.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.