Without Garotinho, Castro leads and Freixo takes 2nd

A survey carried out in person by Instituto Quaest, contracted by Banco Genial and released today, points out Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) leading the dispute for the government of Rio de Janeiro with 25% of voting intentions. Federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) appears with 19% in the main scenario of the stimulated poll – when the voter receives a preliminary list with the names of the candidates.

As the margin of error is 2.5 percentage points more or less, there is a technical tie between the other candidates, who have between 6% and 2%. The names tested in this round were Rodrigo Neves (PDT), Cyro Garcia (PSTU), Paulo Ganime (Novo), Juliete Pantoja (UP), Eduardo Serra (PCB), Wilson Witzel (PMB) and Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO): .

The survey does not include former governor Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil). Today the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) revoked the injunction (provisional decision) that restored his political rights. Garotinho will try for a seat in the Federal Chamber. Colonel Emir Larangeira (PMB) and Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) also do not appear in the list.

Today’s survey also included the names of Juliete Pantoja (UP), former governor Wilson Witzel (PMB) and Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO). Therefore, today’s research cannot be compared with that of July from the same institute.

The survey interviewed 1,500 people face-to-face between the 12th and 15th of August. The confidence index is 95%. The registration with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) is RJ-07554/2022, and had a cost of BRL 113,025.00.

First round

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 25%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 19%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 6%

Cyro Garcia (PSTU): 4%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 2%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 2%

Wilson Witzel (PMB): 2%

Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 24%

Undecided: 13%

Scenario 2

The second scenario tested did not consider former governor Wilson Witzel (PMB). The politician is ineligible for the loss of political rights after an impeachment process.

Cláudio Castro (PL): 25%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 19%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 7%

Cyrus Garcia (PSTU): 4%

Eduardo Serra (PCB): 3%

Paulo Ganime (New): 2%

Juliete Pantoja (UP): 2%

Luiz Eugênio Honorato (PCO): 0%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 25%

Undecided: 13%

second round

Quaest also simulated three scenarios for the second round. Deputy Marcelo Freixo draws on the margin of error against both Castro and Rodrigo Neves. The current governor would win the PDT candidate.

Check out the scenarios:

Scene 1

Cláudio Castro (PL): 36%

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 32%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 22%

Undecided: 10%

Scenario 2

Cláudio Castro (PL): 37%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 24%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 27%

Undecided: 12%

Scenario 3

Marcelo Freixo (PSB): 30%

Rodrigo Neves (PDT): 28%

White/null/does not intend to vote: 31%

Undecided: 11%

about the institute

Quaest is a research institute based in Belo Horizonte. Until 2020, according to data from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the company carried out electoral surveys only in Minas Gerais. Today, it surveys voting intentions for president, governor and the Senate in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Bahia. The institute has a partnership with Genial Investimentos, which finances surveys for the 2022 elections. The surveys are carried out with face-to-face interviews.