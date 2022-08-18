Xbox Game Pass: how much did Microsoft pay to have Cooking Simulator in the catalog

Big Cheese Studio revealed how much Microsoft spent to have the Cooking Simulator at the Xbox Game Pass. According to the data revealed in the latest financial report, the Redmond giant paid $600,000 in one go to add the simulator to your service catalog.

Cooking Simulator arrived on Game Pass in August 11th. It is, as the name suggests, a cooking simulator in which we have to prepare more than 80 recipes or use the available ingredients in a creative way. Globally, over 700,000 copies of the game have been sold and 400,000 copies of the various DLCs released since launch have been purchased.

From the report published by Big Cheese Studio, we found that the US$ 600,000 paid by Microsoft represents 22% of the revenue recorded by the company in the previous fiscal year. So, on paper, the deal looks decidedly advantageous for the studio, especially considering that Cooking Simulator was released in 2019 on Steam.

This is undoubtedly an interesting detail, as it gives us an idea, albeit very vague, of the commercial agreements made by Microsoft with the various publishers to enrich the Xbox Game Pass catalog month by month and how the numbers can inevitably change. drastically depending on the game. For example, include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy cost the Redmond giant between US$5 and US$10 million.

