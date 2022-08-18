Yuri Alberto reveals Duílio’s prophecy with a possible indirect to Willian

Credit: Reproduction / TV Globo

Corinthians beat Atlético-GO 4-1 and advanced to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The match marked the end of Yuri Alberto’s fast for Timão, who immediately scored a hat-trick. After the final whistle, the new number 9 of the team led by Vítor Pereira vibrated with the goals with a possible indirect for Willian.

Yuri Alberto recalled that he had asked for some games to get along with the other teammates. Despite having gone two games ahead of schedule, the striker celebrated the goals “at the right time”.

“The day I played the first game, I said it would be six or seven games to get used to. I was awarded three goals. To thank my family and my co-workers who give me confidence every day, that the goal would come at the right time. And thank God it came out. There was no better day to go out.”, said the striker in an interview with TV Globo.

“We worked hard, we knew it would be very important and difficult to leave with 2-0 (behind). People came together. We were very competitive. In the first game, we came in a little lower. And today from the first to the last minute we entered firmly. Unfortunately, in the end we conceded a goal, but we passed and we are in the semifinals”, added Yuri Alberto.

President’s prophecy. And indirect for William?

Still in the post-game interview, Yuri Alberto revealed that president Duílio Monteiro Alves had nailed the hat-trick against Atlético-GO. The attacker even took a ticket from the representative from inside his sock. The role had the song he was supposed to ask for after the three goals: ‘London Freestyle’, performed by rapper Veigh.

“I don’t know what song it is, but I respect the person who chose it, Duílio. He said I would score three goals today”, said Yuri Alberto with a smile on his face.

On social media, many fans pointed indirectly to Willian, who asked to leave Corinthians and has already returned to London. The expectation is that the attacking midfielder will be announced as a reinforcement of Fulham for the Premier League dispute.