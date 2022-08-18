Yuri Alberto reveals ‘premonition’ of Corinthians president and celebrates first goals

Striker Yuri Alberto had memorable moments this Wednesday. The number 9 scored his first three goals for Corinthians and put the team in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the game, the player revealed a “premonition” of Duilio Monteiro Alves and dedicated the hat-trick to the president.

“I don’t know what song it is, but I really respect whoever chose it. It was Duilio. The president told me that I would score three goals today. The song is called Londres Freestyle, by Thiago Veigh (laughs)”, said Yuri Alberto to Rede Globo, after taking a note from his shin guard with the name of the song requested by the representative of Timão.

Yuri Alberto still celebrated his first goals with the shirt of the Parque São Jorge club and thanked the support of his teammates and his family. The striker, it is worth noting, was eight games without hitting the net.

“I just have to thank God for everything he’s been doing in my life. When I played my first game, I said it would be six or seven games for me to get used to, I ended up playing two games, but I was awarded three goals. Thank all my family too, my co-workers, who have been trusting me on a daily basis. The goal came at the right time, there was no better day to leave”, said the Corinthians athlete.

The number 9 also made his assessment of the match that gave the classification to Timão and did not spare praise for the dedication of Vítor Pereira’s team. For him, there was no lack of effort from beginning to end, despite the goal suffered in the final minutes of the confrontation.

“We worked hard, we knew it would be a very important and difficult game. We came out 2-0, but thank God we managed to do it, we got together and we were very competitive. We came in a little lower in the first game, we ended up conceding the goals, and today we stood firm from the first to the last minute. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal at the end of the game, but we passed and we are in the semifinals”, concluded the player.

