Yuri Alberto vibrates with the gala night and asks for music commissioned by the president of Corinthians | Corinthians

– The day I played the first game, I said it would be six or seven games to get used to. I was awarded three goals. To thank my family, my co-workers who give me confidence every day, that the goal would come at the right time. And thank God it came out. There was no better day to go out.

Elected the best on the field, Yuri Alberto asks for music chosen by the president of Corinthians

The striker admitted that Corinthians had a bad game in the 2-0 defeat in Goiânia and praised the team’s behavior in the second confrontation.

– We worked hard, we knew it would be very important and difficult to leave with 2-0 (behind). People came together. We were very competitive. In the first game, we came in a little lower. And today from the first to the last minute we entered firmly. Unfortunately, in the end we conceded a goal, but we passed and we are in the semifinals.

At the end of the interview, Yuri Alberto questioned the Globo report about asking for music at Fantástico for having scored the three goals. The striker then revealed that he received a request from Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Yuri took from his socks a paper with the name of a song and the singer: London Freestyle, performed by Veigh. The singer is a friend of the director’s son.

– I don’t know what song it is, but I respect whoever chose it, DUilio. He said I would score three goals today.

