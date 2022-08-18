Yuri Alberto’s feedback and ‘game’ by Renato

Corinthians guaranteed its presence in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil thanks to an unlikely hero: Yuri Alberto. The striker scored his first three goals with the white shirt and was the highlight of the 4-1 rout against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday (17), at Neo Química Arena. The victory also relieves the pressure on coach Vitor Pereira, charged after the elimination of Libertadores to Flamengo and the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras last Saturday by the Brasileirão.

At Live from Corinthiansprogram of UOL Esporte right after Timão’s matches, journalists Vitor Guedes and Ricardo Perrone evaluated the performance of Corinthians players in the match against Atlético-GO. In addition to Yuri Alberto, who was disenchanted tonight, commentators also praised Gil, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto.

Check out the notes for Corinthians players and coach:

cassio

Vitão – He didn’t miss the goal and had no work – 6.5

Perrone – 6.5

Fagner

Vitão – It was average. He showed willingness, but he was on the verge of passing the point. He could have been ejected in the first half- 6

Perrone – It was very useful defensively in the tackles – 7

Gil

Vitão – His goal was the classification. On defense, he won all – 9

Perrone – Very confident and even scored a goal – 8.5

babble

Vitão – 7

Perrone – Very firm – 8

Fábio Santos

Vitão – Must be a holder – 8

Perrone – Another good game – 7.5

Du Queiroz

Vitão – He was doing well in the match, with the marking in place and Atlético-GO doing nothing – 7

Perrone – 7

Fausto Vera

Vitão – 7

Perrone – He’s getting to know the team’s movements and evolving – 7

Renato Augusto

Vitão – 8.5

Perrone – Match, with participation in the goals. Defended well and moved – 9

addon

Vitão – It was very discreet. It yielded little and did not create – 6

Perrone – It was the little engine of the team – 7

Roger Guedes

Vitão – I liked it a lot. He is usually hungry, but he scored a goal for Yuri Alberto. Played a lot of ball. Even without scoring, it was the performance that most convinced me of him – 9

Perrone – He put the ball on the post and participated in a goal. Even defended back – 8

Yuri Alberto

Vitão – Scored three goals – 10

Perrone – 10

Giuliano

Vitão – 6

Perrone – 6

Cantillo

Vitão – Played for a short time and did not compromise – no grade

Perrone – 5.5

Gustavo Mosquito

Vitão – no grade

Perrone – 5.5

Giovanni

Vitão – no grade

Perrone – no grade

Junior Moraes

Vitão – no grade

Perrone – no grade

Victor Pereira

Vitão – If you made a mistake, you wouldn’t have exchanged Du Queiroz for Giuliano. There was no reason to change there, but there was no problem. Without having to question the lineup – 9.5

Perrone – He did the simple and managed to make the players go in hungry and focused – 9

