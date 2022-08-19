after discovering a lie about pregnancy, José Lucas forgives Erica, but father-in-law destroys marriage

the days of Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) in São Paulo are numbered, in wetland. after finding out that Erica (Marcela Fetter) is pregnant, the pawn moved and went to live with his girlfriend’s family. The two are even set to get married. However, a lie will be discovered by the son of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

In scenes that aired last Wednesday (17), the journalist discovered that she had a miscarriage and lost her child to the pawn. On the advice of her parents, Erica decided not to tell the truth to Jose Lucas. However, on her wedding day, she can’t take it and reveals everything.

Devastated, the pawn will support his girlfriend, consoling her. the son of José Leoncio even guarantees that nothing will change between the two. It is at that moment that Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) will arrive at the venue and say that the wedding guests can’t wait any longer, rushing the two to the ceremony. “Then you cry for the baby”he will say.

Upon hearing the father-in-law’s phrase, the pawn will realize that the parents of Erica they already knew the whole truth. Jose Lucas will still understand that the idea was to deceive him until the two were already married. With that, the firstborn of José Leoncio gives up on the relationship and decides to return to the Pantanal.